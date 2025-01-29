AdLib: 2025-01-29

- Lost in the trees – Golden eyelids
- Naomi Keyte – Greenhill
- Nico, Lour Reed, John Cale – Femme fatale (live)
- Dead Can Dance – Song of the stars
- Sons of Zoku – Kuhnoo
- Spacemen 3 – Ecstasy/ Transparent radiation
- Project Gemini – Colours and light
- Los Bitchos – The link is about to die
- Matt Berry – Sky high
- Jacqueline Taieb – 7 AM
- King Khan and The Shrines – I wanna be a girl
- The Beatles – Another girl
- The Sundials – Hey girl
- The Hard Quartet – Heel highway
- Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – French press
- Max Savage – Colour the night
- Big Star – When my baby’s beside me
- The Jam – London traffic
- Eddy Current Supression Ring – Cool ice cream
- Oscar the Wild – She’ll be right
- Royal Headache – Never again
- Full Flower Moon Band – West side
- The Drones – Shark fin blues
- Placement – Inertia/ Heavy lids
- It’s a hoax – Trying for easy
- The Genevieves – Keith
- Slowdive – Dagger
- mypilotis – Limbo
- The Evens – Mt. Pleasant isn’t
- Flea, John Frusciante and The Silverlake Conservatory Youth Choir – Not great man (Gang of Four cover)
- Mega Cat – Sabotage (Beastie Boys cover)
- Art Ensemble of Chicago – Theme de Yoyo
- BADBADNOTGOOD and Ghostface Killlah (feat. MF DOOM) – Ray Gun
- Sun Ra & His Arkestra – Nuclear war
- The Shaolin Afronauts – Kilimanjaro
- The Beastie Boys – 3 MCs and 1 DJ (live video version)
