AdLib: 2025-01-29

  1. Lost in the trees – Golden eyelids
  2. Naomi Keyte – Greenhill
  3. Nico, Lour Reed, John Cale – Femme fatale (live)
  4. Dead Can Dance – Song of the stars
  5. Sons of Zoku – Kuhnoo
  6. Spacemen 3 – Ecstasy/ Transparent radiation
  7. Project Gemini – Colours and light
  8. Los Bitchos – The link is about to die
  9. Matt Berry – Sky high
  10. Jacqueline Taieb – 7 AM
  11. King Khan and The Shrines – I wanna be a girl
  12. The Beatles – Another girl
  13. The Sundials – Hey girl
  14. The Hard Quartet – Heel highway
  15. Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – French press
  16. Max Savage – Colour the night
  17. Big Star – When my baby’s beside me
  18. The Jam – London traffic
  19. Eddy Current Supression Ring – Cool ice cream
  20. Oscar the Wild – She’ll be right
  21. Royal Headache – Never again
  22. Full Flower Moon Band – West side
  23. The Drones – Shark fin blues
  24. Placement – Inertia/ Heavy lids
  25. It’s a hoax – Trying for easy
  26. The Genevieves – Keith
  27. Slowdive – Dagger
  28. mypilotis – Limbo
  29. The Evens – Mt. Pleasant isn’t
  30. Flea, John Frusciante and The Silverlake Conservatory Youth Choir – Not great man (Gang of Four cover)
  31. Mega Cat – Sabotage (Beastie Boys cover)
  32. Art Ensemble of Chicago – Theme de Yoyo
  33. BADBADNOTGOOD and Ghostface Killlah (feat. MF DOOM) – Ray Gun
  34. Sun Ra & His Arkestra – Nuclear war
  35. The Shaolin Afronauts – Kilimanjaro
  36. The Beastie Boys – 3 MCs and 1 DJ (live video version)
