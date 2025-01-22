AdLib: 2025-01-22

  1. Radio All Day – A Needle Sings In Her Hands
  2. Short Snarl – Landline
  3. The Mule Trade – Thief
  4. Jachin Mee – Spanish time
  5. Julia Holter – The Laugh Is in the Eyes
  6. Andy Bell (feat. Dot Allison and Michael Rother) – I’m in love…
  7. Deerhunter – Breaker
  8. Panda Bear – Ferry lady
  9. Belle and Sebastian – For the price of a cup of tea
  10. Brian Ferry – (What a) Wonderful world
  11. Shannon and the Clams – Wax and string
  12. Richard Swift – Lady luck
  13. Slingshot dragster – Bite the bullet
  14. Jefferson Airplane – White rabbit
  15. The Blues Magoos – Sometimes I think about
  16. The Chambers Brothers – Time has come today
  17. The Beatles – Come together
  18. Birds are spies – Rabbit hole
  19. Kitchen Witch – Out of your head
  20. Oh Sees – Jettisoned
  21. The Much – Puddle
  22. Little Ugly Girls – Tractor
  23. Death from above 1979 – Romantic rights
  24. David Lynch (feat. Karen O) – Pinky’s dream
  25. Rebekah Del Rio – Crying (Llorando)
  26. Xiu Xiu – Blue Frank/Pink Room
  27. The Empty Threats – New jet ski
  28. Yeah yeah yeahs – Maps
  29. War room – twothousandandtwo
  30. The Hard Quartet – Rio’s song
  31. Clap your hands and say yeah – The skin of my yellow country teeth
  32. The Flaming Lips – Do you realise
  33. Babe Rainbow – Like Cleopatra
  34. Sun Ra Arkestra – Tapestry from an asteroid
