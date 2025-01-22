AdLib: 2025-01-22

- Radio All Day – A Needle Sings In Her Hands
- Short Snarl – Landline
- The Mule Trade – Thief
- Jachin Mee – Spanish time
- Julia Holter – The Laugh Is in the Eyes
- Andy Bell (feat. Dot Allison and Michael Rother) – I’m in love…
- Deerhunter – Breaker
- Panda Bear – Ferry lady
- Belle and Sebastian – For the price of a cup of tea
- Brian Ferry – (What a) Wonderful world
- Shannon and the Clams – Wax and string
- Richard Swift – Lady luck
- Slingshot dragster – Bite the bullet
- Jefferson Airplane – White rabbit
- The Blues Magoos – Sometimes I think about
- The Chambers Brothers – Time has come today
- The Beatles – Come together
- Birds are spies – Rabbit hole
- Kitchen Witch – Out of your head
- Oh Sees – Jettisoned
- The Much – Puddle
- Little Ugly Girls – Tractor
- Death from above 1979 – Romantic rights
- David Lynch (feat. Karen O) – Pinky’s dream
- Rebekah Del Rio – Crying (Llorando)
- Xiu Xiu – Blue Frank/Pink Room
- The Empty Threats – New jet ski
- Yeah yeah yeahs – Maps
- War room – twothousandandtwo
- The Hard Quartet – Rio’s song
- Clap your hands and say yeah – The skin of my yellow country teeth
- The Flaming Lips – Do you realise
- Babe Rainbow – Like Cleopatra
- Sun Ra Arkestra – Tapestry from an asteroid
