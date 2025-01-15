AdLib: 2025-01-15

- Low & Dirty Three – Down by the river
- Everything but the girl – I don’t want tot talk about it
- Siberian Tiger – Been & Gone
- Maisie B. – Nothing but the sun
- Sturt Avenue – Passenger side
- Wake in Fright – You deserve
- Bennet Mitchell – Mouse
- Kurt Vile & Courtney Barnett – Let it go
- Julia Jacklin – Turn me down
- DeVotchKa – You love me
- Etta James – Something’s got a hold on me
- Question Mark (?) & The Mysterians – 96 Tears
- Slingshot Dragster – Plutonium
- The Beatles – Roll over Beethoven
- The Dentists – Strawberries are growing in my garden (it’s winter time)
- The Moles – Bury me happy
- Primal Scream – Imperial
- Unknown Mortal Orchestra – ffunny ffriends
- Supergrass – Caught by the fuzz (acoustic)
- Pip Blom – Babies are a lie
- Yuck – Get away
- Comets on fire – Jaybird
- Emma Ruth Rundle – Marked for death
- DJAWBREAKER – I think the world
- Brian Jonestown Massacre (feat. Aimee Nash) – Don’t look at me
- Los Palms – I don’t wanna be cool
- The Hard Quartet – Our hometown boy
- BC Camplight – The Last Rotation Of Earth
- Ananda Shankar – Jumpin’ Jack Flash
- Bananagun – Taking the present for granted
- Jimmy Lindsay – Ain’t no sunshine
- The Space Lady – Be thankful for what you got
- The Postal Service – Such great heights
- Stereolab – Spacemoth
