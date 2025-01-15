AdLib: 2025-01-15

Written by on January 15, 2025

  1. Low & Dirty Three – Down by the river
  2. Everything but the girl – I don’t want tot talk about it
  3. Siberian Tiger – Been & Gone
  4. Maisie B. – Nothing but the sun
  5. Sturt Avenue – Passenger side
  6. Wake in Fright – You deserve
  7. Bennet Mitchell – Mouse
  8. Kurt Vile & Courtney Barnett – Let it go
  9. Julia Jacklin – Turn me down
  10. DeVotchKa – You love me
  11. Etta James – Something’s got a hold on me
  12. Question Mark (?) & The Mysterians – 96 Tears
  13. Slingshot Dragster – Plutonium
  14. The Beatles – Roll over Beethoven
  15. The Dentists – Strawberries are growing in my garden (it’s winter time)
  16. The Moles – Bury me happy
  17. Primal Scream – Imperial
  18. Unknown Mortal Orchestra – ffunny ffriends
  19. Supergrass – Caught by the fuzz (acoustic)
  20. Pip Blom – Babies are a lie
  21. Yuck – Get away
  22. Comets on fire – Jaybird
  23. Emma Ruth Rundle – Marked for death
  24. DJAWBREAKER – I think the world
  25. Brian Jonestown Massacre (feat. Aimee Nash) – Don’t look at me
  26. Los Palms – I don’t wanna be cool
  27. The Hard Quartet – Our hometown boy
  28. BC Camplight – The Last Rotation Of Earth
  29. Ananda Shankar – Jumpin’ Jack Flash
  30. Bananagun – Taking the present for granted
  31. Jimmy Lindsay – Ain’t no sunshine
  32. The Space Lady – Be thankful for what you got
  33. The Postal Service – Such great heights
  34. Stereolab – Spacemoth
