AdLib: 2025-01-08

  1. Charly Garcia – Nos Siguen pegando abajo
  2. Cluster – Caramel
  3. Makers – Don’t Challenge Me
  4. Kilynn Lunsford – North Sea Shrimps
  5. Deerhoof – Life is Suffering
  6. Sonic Youth – 100 %
  7. Fabulous Diamonds – inverted/vamp
  8. Rites Wild – Ways of Being
  9. DIe Asche – This is your Love Song
  10. Moon Duo – Ripples
  11. Line Honours – Ha’penny
  12. Spacemen 3 – Transparent Radiation
  13. Daniel J Varricchio – Residue
  14. Elizabeth Prophet – Nobody Wins… Ask CAesar
  15. My Disco – a moment of revelation
  16. Doe – Sure, Why Not
  17. skeletons – rituals
  18. FKN TUTTS – Jess’ SOng
  19. Hit The Jackpot – all beauty is sin
  20. Terrible Truths – heat then fire
  21. Batrider – sweaty magee
  22. Hard Quartet – Earth Eater
  23. Thee Oh Sees – Toe Cutter Thumb Buster
  24. Wooden Shjips – We ask you to Ride
  25. Michael Yonkers Band – Boy in the Sandbox
  26. Ty Segal – Feel
  27. Il Baletto Di Bronzo – Girantondo
  28. David Bowie – Suffragette City
  29. Howling Hex – What, Man, Who Are You?
  30. Liquid Liquid – Cavern
  31. Os Mutantes – A Nihna Menina
  32. The Bees – angryman
  33. Can – Halleluwa (edit)
  34. Funkadelic – I’ll Bet You
