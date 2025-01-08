AdLib: 2025-01-08

- Charly Garcia – Nos Siguen pegando abajo
- Cluster – Caramel
- Makers – Don’t Challenge Me
- Kilynn Lunsford – North Sea Shrimps
- Deerhoof – Life is Suffering
- Sonic Youth – 100 %
- Fabulous Diamonds – inverted/vamp
- Rites Wild – Ways of Being
- DIe Asche – This is your Love Song
- Moon Duo – Ripples
- Line Honours – Ha’penny
- Spacemen 3 – Transparent Radiation
- Daniel J Varricchio – Residue
- Elizabeth Prophet – Nobody Wins… Ask CAesar
- My Disco – a moment of revelation
- Doe – Sure, Why Not
- skeletons – rituals
- FKN TUTTS – Jess’ SOng
- Hit The Jackpot – all beauty is sin
- Terrible Truths – heat then fire
- Batrider – sweaty magee
- Hard Quartet – Earth Eater
- Thee Oh Sees – Toe Cutter Thumb Buster
- Wooden Shjips – We ask you to Ride
- Michael Yonkers Band – Boy in the Sandbox
- Ty Segal – Feel
- Il Baletto Di Bronzo – Girantondo
- David Bowie – Suffragette City
- Howling Hex – What, Man, Who Are You?
- Liquid Liquid – Cavern
- Os Mutantes – A Nihna Menina
- The Bees – angryman
- Can – Halleluwa (edit)
- Funkadelic – I’ll Bet You
Reader's opinions