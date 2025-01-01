AdLib: 2025-01-01

January 1, 2025

  1. The Strange Moon – Anaconda
  2. The Monocles & The Higher Elevation – Here comes sunshine
  3. Simon and/& Garfunkel – The Only Living Boy in New York
  4. The Beautiful Black – Noble Rot
  5. the afghan whigs – My World Is Empty Without You/I Hear A Symphony (live)
  6. Elephant9 – Abhartach
  7. Sneaks – 3 am in France
  8. Beasts of bourbon – Moaning at midnight
  9. models – happy birthday IBM
  10. OIL! – II
  11. the pussys – tell me
  12. The Zombies – Care of cell 44
  13. Old Mate – I think of you
  14. sleepy township – sleepy township song
  15. The Fall – Psykick Dancehall
  16. The Moles – Tendrils and Paracetamol
  17. The Genevieves – Words
  18. The Clash – Bankrobber/bankrobber dub
  19. G2G – Dirty Old Town
  20. The Moonies – Nightfill
  21. Viva Vas Deferens – Agitated
  22. Wex Dabbler – Quintilis
  23. Muluu Baqqalaa – Naaf Hintaane Dubbin
  24. Pixies – Isla de Cantata
  25. Vlad Dale – Let’s go Nowhere together
  26. Alice Cooper – Elected
  27. SCHKEUDITZER KREUZ – Choke
  28. New Order – Sunrise
  29. John Vincent & Celcius 69 – Jungle music
  30. The Strange Moon – Interstellar
  31. No Through ROad – Berlin Wall
  32. The Bedridden – Rachel Cooper
  33. Style Council – The Lodgers
  34. The Meters – Ride your Pony
  35. Fela Kuti – Opposite People
  36. Mortal AMbition – King of the Ring
  37. Goon Wizarrd – Mediocre Mountain
  38. Dinosaur Junior – In a Jar
  39. Hit The Jackpot – you’re so demanding
  40. Yellowman – Mi Belioeve/summer holiday
