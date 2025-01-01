AdLib: 2025-01-01

- The Strange Moon – Anaconda
- The Monocles & The Higher Elevation – Here comes sunshine
- Simon and/& Garfunkel – The Only Living Boy in New York
- The Beautiful Black – Noble Rot
- the afghan whigs – My World Is Empty Without You/I Hear A Symphony (live)
- Elephant9 – Abhartach
- Sneaks – 3 am in France
- Beasts of bourbon – Moaning at midnight
- models – happy birthday IBM
- OIL! – II
- the pussys – tell me
- The Zombies – Care of cell 44
- Old Mate – I think of you
- sleepy township – sleepy township song
- The Fall – Psykick Dancehall
- The Moles – Tendrils and Paracetamol
- The Genevieves – Words
- The Clash – Bankrobber/bankrobber dub
- G2G – Dirty Old Town
- The Moonies – Nightfill
- Viva Vas Deferens – Agitated
- Wex Dabbler – Quintilis
- Muluu Baqqalaa – Naaf Hintaane Dubbin
- Pixies – Isla de Cantata
- Vlad Dale – Let’s go Nowhere together
- Alice Cooper – Elected
- SCHKEUDITZER KREUZ – Choke
- New Order – Sunrise
- John Vincent & Celcius 69 – Jungle music
- The Strange Moon – Interstellar
- No Through ROad – Berlin Wall
- The Bedridden – Rachel Cooper
- Style Council – The Lodgers
- The Meters – Ride your Pony
- Fela Kuti – Opposite People
- Mortal AMbition – King of the Ring
- Goon Wizarrd – Mediocre Mountain
- Dinosaur Junior – In a Jar
- Hit The Jackpot – you’re so demanding
- Yellowman – Mi Belioeve/summer holiday
Reader's opinions