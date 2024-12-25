AdLib: 2024-12-25

- Swans – God Damn The Sun
- Swapmeet – New Wood, Old Ashes
- Unloved – Damned
- Ella Ion – Hang me out
- Spiritualized – Anything more/ Ladies and gentleman we are floating in space
- DJAWBREAKER – When they tell me they are in love
- Heartless Bastards – Revolution
- Bromham – With all due respect
- The Velvet Underground – Oh! Sweet Nuthin’
- The Keepsakes – Paper bridges
- Even as we speak – Falling down the stairs
- The Lucksmiths – T-shirt weather
- Half Japanese – One million kisses
- Voxtrot – Raised by wolves
- Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention – Call any vegetable
- The Beach Boys – Vega-tables
- Formidable Vegetable – I love carrots
- Mystery Jets – Greatest Hits
- The Beatles – All together now
- Paul & Linda McCartney – Smile away
- Stanley Brinks & The Wave Pictures – Orange juice
- El Vez – Feliz Navidad
- Clinic – Internal wrangler
- La Luz – Floating features
- Druid Fluids – Sour’s happy fantasy
- Iggy Pop – Lust for life
- Echo & The Bunnymen – People are strange
- New Order – Age of consent
- Smashing Pumpkins – Today
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Sacrilege
- Primal Scream – Come together (radio edit)
- Budjerah, WILSN – Better be home soon
- Wanderers – In your fire
- Regurgitator – The song formerly known as
- Beck – Colors
- Stevie Wonder/ DJ Smash – Signed, sealed, delivered (I’m yours)
- Shirley Bassey/ DJ Spinna – Spinning wheel (DJ Spinna remix)
- Tell Mama – Freedom rising
Reader's opinions