AdLib: 2024-12-25

Written by on December 25, 2024

  1. Swans – God Damn The Sun
  2. Swapmeet – New Wood, Old Ashes
  3. Unloved – Damned
  4. Ella Ion – Hang me out
  5. Spiritualized – Anything more/ Ladies and gentleman we are floating in space
  6. DJAWBREAKER – When they tell me they are in love
  7. Heartless Bastards – Revolution
  8. Bromham – With all due respect
  9. The Velvet Underground – Oh! Sweet Nuthin’
  10. The Keepsakes – Paper bridges
  11. Even as we speak – Falling down the stairs
  12. The Lucksmiths – T-shirt weather
  13. Half Japanese – One million kisses
  14. Voxtrot – Raised by wolves
  15. Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention – Call any vegetable
  16. The Beach Boys – Vega-tables
  17. Formidable Vegetable – I love carrots
  18. Mystery Jets – Greatest Hits
  19. The Beatles – All together now
  20. Paul & Linda McCartney – Smile away
  21. Stanley Brinks & The Wave Pictures – Orange juice
  22. El Vez – Feliz Navidad
  23. Clinic – Internal wrangler
  24. La Luz – Floating features
  25. Druid Fluids – Sour’s happy fantasy
  26. Iggy Pop – Lust for life
  27. Echo & The Bunnymen – People are strange
  28. New Order – Age of consent
  29. Smashing Pumpkins – Today
  30. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Sacrilege
  31. Primal Scream – Come together (radio edit)
  32. Budjerah, WILSN – Better be home soon
  33. Wanderers – In your fire
  34. Regurgitator – The song formerly known as
  35. Beck – Colors
  36. Stevie Wonder/ DJ Smash – Signed, sealed, delivered (I’m yours)
  37. Shirley Bassey/ DJ Spinna – Spinning wheel (DJ Spinna remix)
  38. Tell Mama – Freedom rising
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Environment Show: 2024-12-24

Current track

Title

Artist