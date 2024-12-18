AdLib: 2024-12-18

- Ripple Effect Band – Banatjarl
- Sette Bello – Wake up the Dead
- Avant Gardeners – Wake up the Dead
- Ekranoplans – Peak Love
- Fela Kuti – Powershow
- Aslz Kobaner – Life and a cleansing Ritual
- Schkeuditzer Kreuz – Choke
- amamanita axaxaxanax glass seer – u dont even live here
- Wex Dabbler – Antediluvian
- Volcano Cleaner – How can this be wrong
- the small mercies – Let’s buy a gun (and move to Collingwood)
- Clusterpuff – Hey Buddy (live)
- Lighthouse Keepers – widerbeast
- Warrumpi Band – Waru (fire0
- The Public Servants – on leave
- Mince for Vince – A year of Sundays
- Them Creepy Crawlies – Panic Attack
- motorhead – stay clean
- Broken Loose – say your goodbyes
- putrescent seepage – engorged with festering pustule
- The Brats – Life on the Dole
- Trungllion Horse Power – Power Horse
- The Genevieves – BLoody Nose
- Lemonheads – Ballarat
- Guitar Wolf – Fujiyama Attack
- War Room – I found
- Royal Snooze – Daisy
- Eugene Chadbourne, Elliot Sharp, Sun City Girls – Hippies and Cops
- Guided By Voices – Over the Neptune / Mesh Gear fox
- FAir MAiden – Coal
- The Who – Christmas
- Tutti Enseble – African Noel
- THe Pixies – No. 13 Baby
Reader's opinions