AdLib: 2024-12-18

  1. Ripple Effect Band – Banatjarl
  2. Sette Bello – Wake up the Dead
  3. Avant Gardeners – Wake up the Dead
  4. Ekranoplans – Peak Love
  5. Fela Kuti – Powershow
  6. Aslz Kobaner – Life and a cleansing Ritual
  7. Schkeuditzer Kreuz – Choke
  8. amamanita axaxaxanax glass seer – u dont even live here
  9. Wex Dabbler – Antediluvian
  10. Volcano Cleaner – How can this be wrong
  11. the small mercies – Let’s buy a gun (and move to Collingwood)
  12. Clusterpuff – Hey Buddy (live)
  13. Lighthouse Keepers – widerbeast
  14. Warrumpi Band – Waru (fire0
  15. The Public Servants – on leave
  16. Mince for Vince – A year of Sundays
  17. Them Creepy Crawlies – Panic Attack
  18. motorhead – stay clean
  19. Broken Loose – say your goodbyes
  20. putrescent seepage – engorged with festering pustule
  21. The Brats – Life on the Dole
  22. Trungllion Horse Power – Power Horse
  23. The Genevieves – BLoody Nose
  24. Lemonheads – Ballarat
  25. Guitar Wolf – Fujiyama Attack
  26. War Room – I found
  27. Royal Snooze – Daisy
  28. Eugene Chadbourne, Elliot Sharp, Sun City Girls – Hippies and Cops
  29. Guided By Voices – Over the Neptune / Mesh Gear fox
  30. FAir MAiden – Coal
  31. The Who – Christmas
  32. Tutti Enseble – African Noel
  33. THe Pixies – No. 13 Baby
