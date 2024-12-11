AdLib: 2024-12-11

Written by on December 11, 2024

  1. Avalon Kane – If I could
  2. My Cherie (feat. Meena de Silva & Hannah Yates) – You still have my heart
  3. Verve – She’s a superstar
  4. Suicide – Dream baby dream
  5. Swan Reach – All that I am
  6. Stereolab – Diagonals
  7. Peel Dream Magazine – Wish you well
  8. Panda Bear (feat. Cindy Lee) – Defense
  9. Rodrigo y Gabriela – Diablo rojo
  10. DeVotchKa – The enemy guns
  11. Formidable Vegetable – Buy nothing
  12. There once was Rupert – My pineappled heart
  13. The Coral – Dreaming of you
  14. The Beatles – One after 909
  15. Pixies – Nimrod’s son
  16. Superchunk – Learn to surf
  17. Speed Mullet – Sleepyhead
  18. The Dacios – Dark dark light
  19. Flyying Colours – It’s tomorrow now
  20. Sunsick Daisy – Hideaway
  21. Swirlies – In harmony we found freedom
  22. Mr. Industry – Grow kit
  23. Radiohead – Weird fishes/ Arpeggi
  24. The Birds are spies – Lose my mind
  25. Warm Room – I found
  26. Rowland S. Howard – Pop crimes
  27. Liz Lawrence – Big machine
  28. St Vincent – Flea
  29. Primal Scream – Ready to go home (edit)
  30. Erin Buku, Sai Galaxy – See you shine (Sai Galaxy remix)
  31. Mildlife – Yourself
  32. Clusterpuff – Shackles (Bodyside Triphop Rework)
  33. Kelly Lee Owens – Arthur
  34. UNKLE – Instability: Closer Than You Will Ever Be (Fur Coat Remix)
  35. UNKLE (feat. The Duke Spirit) – Mayday
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Environment Show: 2024-12-10

Current track

Title

Artist