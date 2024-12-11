AdLib: 2024-12-11

- Avalon Kane – If I could
- My Cherie (feat. Meena de Silva & Hannah Yates) – You still have my heart
- Verve – She’s a superstar
- Suicide – Dream baby dream
- Swan Reach – All that I am
- Stereolab – Diagonals
- Peel Dream Magazine – Wish you well
- Panda Bear (feat. Cindy Lee) – Defense
- Rodrigo y Gabriela – Diablo rojo
- DeVotchKa – The enemy guns
- Formidable Vegetable – Buy nothing
- There once was Rupert – My pineappled heart
- The Coral – Dreaming of you
- The Beatles – One after 909
- Pixies – Nimrod’s son
- Superchunk – Learn to surf
- Speed Mullet – Sleepyhead
- The Dacios – Dark dark light
- Flyying Colours – It’s tomorrow now
- Sunsick Daisy – Hideaway
- Swirlies – In harmony we found freedom
- Mr. Industry – Grow kit
- Radiohead – Weird fishes/ Arpeggi
- The Birds are spies – Lose my mind
- Warm Room – I found
- Rowland S. Howard – Pop crimes
- Liz Lawrence – Big machine
- St Vincent – Flea
- Primal Scream – Ready to go home (edit)
- Erin Buku, Sai Galaxy – See you shine (Sai Galaxy remix)
- Mildlife – Yourself
- Clusterpuff – Shackles (Bodyside Triphop Rework)
- Kelly Lee Owens – Arthur
- UNKLE – Instability: Closer Than You Will Ever Be (Fur Coat Remix)
- UNKLE (feat. The Duke Spirit) – Mayday
