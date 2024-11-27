AdLib: 2024-11-27

Little Saturday Morning

Embrace the day with a burst of musical joy on Little Saturday Morning ! This vibrant radio program is your mid-week gateway to a world of sound, featuring a dazzling mix of local talents, interstate sensations, and international musicians. Tune in to discover the freshest beats and soulful melodies that span genres and continents. Whether you’re sipping your first coffee or gearing up for a morning adventure, Little Saturday Morning promises to energize your spirit and set a positive tone for the day ahead with its eclectic and uplifting soundtrack.