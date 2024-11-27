AdLib: 2024-11-27

  1. Jeff Parker/ ETA IVtet (Jeff Parker, Anna Butters, Jay Bellerose, Josh Johnson) – Late Autumn
  2. Bromham – For Jess
  3. Spiritualized – True love will find you in the end
  4. Dillard & Clark – Don’t let me down
  5. Headless heroes – Nobody’s baby now
  6. Julien Baker + Calvin Lauber (feat. SOAK, Quinn Christipherson) – Get me away from here, I’m dying
  7. Bananagun – Brave child of a new world
  8. Nice Biscuit – Passing over
  9. Brigitte – Battez-vous
  10. Franz Zappa & The Mothers of Invention – Any way the wind blows
  11. Nancy Sinatra – These boots are made for walking
  12. Les Jaguars – Jaguar shake
  13. Link Wray & The Wraymen – Rendezvous
  14. The Beatles – Devil in her heart
  15. Wunderhorse – Teal
  16. The Electorate – Face of a giant
  17. The Belair Lip Bombs – Gimme gimme
  18. Pixies – Hey
  19. Superchunk – Art class (song for Yayoi Kusama)
  20. Empty Threats – Evil eye
  21. Preoccupations – Death of melody
  22. Heinous Crimes – Poilitik Harvey
  23. Sleepwalk – Ooze
  24. Ringo Deathstarr – Stare at the sun
  25. The Genevieves – Bloody nose
  26. My Bloody Valentine – sueisfine
  27. The Kills – Future starts slow
  28. Bindi Blacher – Kilter
  29. Porridge Radio – Back to the radio
  30. The Hard Quartet – Rio’s song
  31. Brittany Howard – Short and sweet
  32. Kruangbin (feat. Leon Bridges) – Texas sun
  33. BADBADNOTGOOD – Confessions
  34. Broken Waves – Do you understand?
  35. Gotts Street Park (feat. Pip Millett) – Got to be good
  36. Big Sloe – Car seat
  37. Soul II Soul (feat. Caron Wheeler) – Back to life (7″ version)
  38. Moses Sumney + Sam Smith + Lyra Pramuk – You make me feel (mighty real)
  39. Alexander Flood (feat. Cazeaux O.S.L.O) – Life is a rhythm (radio mix #2)
