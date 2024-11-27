AdLib: 2024-11-27

- Jeff Parker/ ETA IVtet (Jeff Parker, Anna Butters, Jay Bellerose, Josh Johnson) – Late Autumn
- Bromham – For Jess
- Spiritualized – True love will find you in the end
- Dillard & Clark – Don’t let me down
- Headless heroes – Nobody’s baby now
- Julien Baker + Calvin Lauber (feat. SOAK, Quinn Christipherson) – Get me away from here, I’m dying
- Bananagun – Brave child of a new world
- Nice Biscuit – Passing over
- Brigitte – Battez-vous
- Franz Zappa & The Mothers of Invention – Any way the wind blows
- Nancy Sinatra – These boots are made for walking
- Les Jaguars – Jaguar shake
- Link Wray & The Wraymen – Rendezvous
- The Beatles – Devil in her heart
- Wunderhorse – Teal
- The Electorate – Face of a giant
- The Belair Lip Bombs – Gimme gimme
- Pixies – Hey
- Superchunk – Art class (song for Yayoi Kusama)
- Empty Threats – Evil eye
- Preoccupations – Death of melody
- Heinous Crimes – Poilitik Harvey
- Sleepwalk – Ooze
- Ringo Deathstarr – Stare at the sun
- The Genevieves – Bloody nose
- My Bloody Valentine – sueisfine
- The Kills – Future starts slow
- Bindi Blacher – Kilter
- Porridge Radio – Back to the radio
- The Hard Quartet – Rio’s song
- Brittany Howard – Short and sweet
- Kruangbin (feat. Leon Bridges) – Texas sun
- BADBADNOTGOOD – Confessions
- Broken Waves – Do you understand?
- Gotts Street Park (feat. Pip Millett) – Got to be good
- Big Sloe – Car seat
- Soul II Soul (feat. Caron Wheeler) – Back to life (7″ version)
- Moses Sumney + Sam Smith + Lyra Pramuk – You make me feel (mighty real)
- Alexander Flood (feat. Cazeaux O.S.L.O) – Life is a rhythm (radio mix #2)
