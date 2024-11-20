AdLib: 2024-11-20

- PAUL KIDNEY EXPERIENCE – Eastern Spaghetti (full version)
- New 7th Music & The Exploding Headband – Ashes Of Time & Promise: Forgotten Time
- Wex Dabbler – The Cave of Adullam
- Beurre – They’re on Drugs (they’re in love)
- Spacemen 3 – Revolution
- Like Leaves – sacred revolt
- Minutemen – The Glory of Man
- BandShe – Cobra
- Lithics – Hands
- Throbbing Gristle – Dead on Arrival
- TOMSEA – Emerge
- Qurkestra – Let’s Build a Time Machine
- Royal Snooze – Maggie Lou
- TARP – TRAP
- Pop-O-Pies – The Words of Jamal
- Sleaford Mods – Giddy on the Ciggies
- VOlcano Cleaner – I Listen When he is Right
- Ekranoplans – Big Five
- Soursob Bob – New American Century
- Ripple Effect Band – Na-kalamandjarda
- Little Dagger – If I want You
- Brave Mistakes – Aching enough
- Mushniks – Onion Rings
- OSEES – Zipper
- Jon Ann – F With Me
- Sacrificial Larynx – Sin Nombre
- Pixies – Something against you
- Mortal Ambition – HEADACHE PILLS
- Hit The Jackpot – puppy
- Talking Heads – Found a Job
- Chambers Brothers – Time has come today
- DEM MOB – DIP
- LEikiLie 47 – Byad Girl Flex
Reader's opinions