AdLib: 2024-11-20

  1. PAUL KIDNEY EXPERIENCE – Eastern Spaghetti (full version)
  2. New 7th Music & The Exploding Headband – Ashes Of Time & Promise: Forgotten Time
  3. Wex Dabbler – The Cave of Adullam
  4. Beurre – They’re on Drugs (they’re in love)
  5. Spacemen 3 – Revolution
  6. Like Leaves – sacred revolt
  7. Minutemen – The Glory of Man
  8. BandShe – Cobra
  9. Lithics – Hands
  10. Throbbing Gristle – Dead on Arrival
  11. TOMSEA – Emerge
  12. Qurkestra – Let’s Build a Time Machine
  13. Royal Snooze – Maggie Lou
  14. TARP – TRAP
  15. Pop-O-Pies – The Words of Jamal
  16. Sleaford Mods – Giddy on the Ciggies
  17. VOlcano Cleaner – I Listen When he is Right
  18. Ekranoplans – Big Five
  19. Soursob Bob – New American Century
  20. Ripple Effect Band – Na-kalamandjarda
  21. Little Dagger – If I want You
  22. Brave Mistakes – Aching enough
  23. Mushniks – Onion Rings
  24. OSEES – Zipper
  25. Jon Ann – F With Me
  26. Sacrificial Larynx – Sin Nombre
  27. Pixies – Something against you
  28. Mortal Ambition – HEADACHE PILLS
  29. Hit The Jackpot – puppy
  30. Talking Heads – Found a Job
  31. Chambers Brothers – Time has come today
  32. DEM MOB – DIP
  33. LEikiLie 47 – Byad Girl Flex
