AdLib: 2024-11-13

Written by on November 13, 2024

  1. Dead can dance – Rakim
  2. Einstürzende Neubauten – Blume (English version)
  3. Rasputina – You don’t owe me
  4. Nick Cave – The good son
  5. Little Birdy – Brother
  6. Minnie Little Big Band – Something about a sunrise
  7. Maisie B. – Dreaming
  8. Bromham – We’ve got friends
  9. Unknown Mortal Orchestra – That life
  10. Girl and Girl – Dance now
  11. Eddy Current Suppression Ring – That’s inside of me
  12. Straight Arrows – Don’t shoot me
  13. Ty Segall – Isolation
  14. The Beatles – Yer Blues
  15. Bananagun – Gift of the open hand
  16. Babe Rainbow – Long live the wilderness
  17. Boogarins – Corpo asa
  18. Superchunk – Hyper enough
  19. Built to spill – Car
  20. The Clientele – Claire’s not real
  21. Superchunk – Driveway to driveway
  22. Boyracer – He gets me so hard
  23. Superchunk – Hello hawk
  24. Slint – Good morning, Captain
  25. IDLES – The beachland ballroom
  26. Unrest – Cath Carroll
  27. The Rosebuds – Boxcar
  28. Unwound – Dragnalus
  29. Horror My Friend – Pb remains
  30. Trauma Ray – Blend
  31. The Genevieves – Words
  32. Stooges – T.V. Eye
  33. The Saints – Demolition Girl
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

PS I Love You: 2024-11-13

Current track

Title

Artist