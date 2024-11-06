AdLib: 2024-11-06

Written by on November 6, 2024

  1. Bongomwizardmointain – AJKA
  2. OIL! – II
  3. TARP – RAPT
  4. New Order – Confusion
  5. New Order – Confused Beats
  6. amamanita axaxaxanax glass seer – u dont even live here
  7. TOMSEA – Lucent
  8. VOLCANO CLEANER – How Can This Be Wrong
  9. Alexander Flood – Starseed (feat. Vivian Sessoms)
  10. Horse Lords – Zero-Degree Machine
  11. The Feelies – Crazy Rhythms
  12. The Saints – Brisbane (Security City)
  13. G2G – Pop SOng
  14. Summer Flake – New Day
  15. Sarah Mary Chadwick – Looked Just like Jesus
  16. The Garrys – Cake Walk
  17. Madam Super Trash – Marino Rocks
  18. Flat Stanley – Stars
  19. Screamfeeder – Wrote You Off feat Adalita
  20. Bluebottle Kiss – Generic Teen (live)
  21. Stoved – Lose Control
  22. Putrescent Seepage – Engorged with Festering Pustule
  23. Broken Loose – Creeping Death
  24. Wex Dabbler – Any Description of West Lakes (Could Stretch On Ad Infinitum)
  25. Home For the Def – Your Current Relationship sucks
  26. VLAD DALE – I am a waste of Perfectly cgood Sperm
  27. Sonic Youth – Drunken Butterfly
  28. The Mushniks – Onion Rings
  29. OSEES – TERMINATION OFFICER
  30. Them Creepy Crawlies – Insane for you
  31. Echo and the Bunnymen – Crocodiles
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Proud To Be Loud: 2024-11-05

Current track

Title

Artist