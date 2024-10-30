AdLib: 2024-10-30

Written by on October 30, 2024

  1. Severed Heads – Saturday Night
  2. Severed Heads – Man Dat Hip
  3. SUnn O))) – Troubled Air
  4. Pegadeth – Whipping Boy
  5. Cable Ties – Cultural Capital
  6. Urban Dance Squad – Harvey Quint
  7. Home For the Def – A shitload of reasons why I’m better than your boy
  8. Wex Dabbler – Fractious Amplexus
  9. amamanita axaxaxanax glass seer – perspexive
  10. Laughing Clowns – No Words of Honour
  11. Led Zeppelin – Four Sticks
  12. The Hard Quartet – Our Hometown Boy
  13. Madam Super Trash – Wreck
  14. Steve Malkmus and the Jicks – China Cat Sunflower – I Know You Rider
  15. Flowerbed – Tustle
  16. Mince For Vince – A Year of Sundays
  17. Janda King – Multitasking
  18. G2G – Animated Satisfaction
  19. Dom Sensetive – Digital Random Hat
  20. The Fall – Room to Live
  21. Mobile – Write Me Off
  22. The Saints – Every Day’s a Holiday, Every Night’s a Party
  23. Lithics – Lizard
  24. Minutemen – Political Song for Michael Jackson to Sing
  25. Startakit – Executive Greed
  26. Isolation Valve – To the Fond Memories of the Squatters Arms Hotel
  27. Soria Moria – New New Song
  28. The Munch – Pass By
  29. Mortal Ambition – TERRY
  30. The Damned – Melody Lee
  31. DEVO – Freedom of Coice Theme Song
  32. DEVO – Whip It
  33. Prince – Dirty Mind
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Proud To Be Loud: 2024-10-29

Current track

Title

Artist