AdLib: 2024-10-30

- Severed Heads – Saturday Night
- Severed Heads – Man Dat Hip
- SUnn O))) – Troubled Air
- Pegadeth – Whipping Boy
- Cable Ties – Cultural Capital
- Urban Dance Squad – Harvey Quint
- Home For the Def – A shitload of reasons why I’m better than your boy
- Wex Dabbler – Fractious Amplexus
- amamanita axaxaxanax glass seer – perspexive
- Laughing Clowns – No Words of Honour
- Led Zeppelin – Four Sticks
- The Hard Quartet – Our Hometown Boy
- Madam Super Trash – Wreck
- Steve Malkmus and the Jicks – China Cat Sunflower – I Know You Rider
- Flowerbed – Tustle
- Mince For Vince – A Year of Sundays
- Janda King – Multitasking
- G2G – Animated Satisfaction
- Dom Sensetive – Digital Random Hat
- The Fall – Room to Live
- Mobile – Write Me Off
- The Saints – Every Day’s a Holiday, Every Night’s a Party
- Lithics – Lizard
- Minutemen – Political Song for Michael Jackson to Sing
- Startakit – Executive Greed
- Isolation Valve – To the Fond Memories of the Squatters Arms Hotel
- Soria Moria – New New Song
- The Munch – Pass By
- Mortal Ambition – TERRY
- The Damned – Melody Lee
- DEVO – Freedom of Coice Theme Song
- DEVO – Whip It
- Prince – Dirty Mind
