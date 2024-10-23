AdLib: 2024-10-23

Written by on October 23, 2024

  1. Naomi Keyte – Hard to make plans
  2. Dead Can Dance – Severance
  3. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Your funeral, my trial
  4. Bauhaus – All we ever wanted was everything
  5. Galaxie 500 – Ceremony
  6. Swapmeet – New wood, old ashes
  7. Tim Buckley – Strange feelin’
  8. Ryley Walker – The roundabout
  9. The Dunes – Making friends with codeine
  10. King stingray – Cat 5 (Cyclone)
  11. Tube Screamers – My life
  12. Swimsuit – Empire
  13. Nice Biscuit – The Star
  14. La Luz – Strange world
  15. Druid Fluids – Layers
  16. The Beatles – Strawberry fields forever
  17. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Iron lung
  18. Radiohead – My iron lung
  19. And so I watch you from afar – Do Mor
  20. The Smashing Pumpkins – Where the boys fear tread
  21. The Smahing Pumpkins – Bodies
  22. Fugazi – Break
  23. Beck – Where it’s at
  24. The Flaming Lips – Fight test
  25. Architecture in Helsinki – Do the whirlwind
  26. Parbleu (feat. Marissa Nyamekye and Arp Frique) – Flash Solaire
  27. Slowmango – Manuka
  28. Hepe Mateh – The funky drummer
  29. Kula Shaker – Tattva
  30. The Wannadies – You and me song
  31. The Lightning Seeds – Sweetest soul sensations
  32. Ian Brown – Dolphins were monkeys
  33. New Order – Regret
  34. Saint Etienne – Nothing can stop us now
  35. Massive Attack (feat. Tracey Thorn) – Protection
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

PS I Love You: 2024-10-23

Current track

Title

Artist