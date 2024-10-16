AdLib: 2024-10-16

Written by on October 16, 2024

  1. Jessica Luxx – Unspeakable things
  2. Beverly Glenn​-​Copeland and Sam Smith – Ever new
  3. Ajak Kwai & Sarah Blasko – Nyiir lenquarr
  4. M. Ward – Let’s dance (David Bowie cover)
  5. Jackson C. Frank – Blues run the game
  6. Everything But The Girl – My head is my only house unless it rains (Captain Beefheart cover)
  7. Bromham – Chapter 3 – The girl from her dream
  8. Godspeed You! Black Emperor – Bays in a thundercloud
  9. The Hard Quartet – Thug dynasty
  10. The Stroppies – All the lines
  11. Buzzcocks – Why Can’t I Touch You
  12. Rolling Stones – Paint it black
  13. The Frowning Clouds – A dame a dozen
  14. Y niwl – Undegpump
  15. The Beatles – I’m down
  16. Ty Segall & White Fence – Easy rider
  17. Straight Arrows – It’s clear
  18. Nice Biscuit – Discomfort
  19. Kit Sebastian – Bul Bul Bul
  20. Quivers – Pink smole
  21. Superchunk – Saving my ticket
  22. Superchunk – Stretched out
  23. Slint – For dinner
  24. Black Country New Road – Opus
  25. Coldwave – Italia ’06
  26. Party dozen – Risky behaviour
  27. LICE – Mown in circles
  28. Big Sloe – Mouse in the house
  29. 5 sided cube – Vintage vulture
  30. Ezra collective (feat Yazmin Lacey) – God gave me feet for dancing
  31. Tell Mama – Freedom rising
  32. Aerial M – Vivea
