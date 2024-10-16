AdLib: 2024-10-16

- Jessica Luxx – Unspeakable things
- Beverly Glenn-Copeland and Sam Smith – Ever new
- Ajak Kwai & Sarah Blasko – Nyiir lenquarr
- M. Ward – Let’s dance (David Bowie cover)
- Jackson C. Frank – Blues run the game
- Everything But The Girl – My head is my only house unless it rains (Captain Beefheart cover)
- Bromham – Chapter 3 – The girl from her dream
- Godspeed You! Black Emperor – Bays in a thundercloud
- The Hard Quartet – Thug dynasty
- The Stroppies – All the lines
- Buzzcocks – Why Can’t I Touch You
- Rolling Stones – Paint it black
- The Frowning Clouds – A dame a dozen
- Y niwl – Undegpump
- The Beatles – I’m down
- Ty Segall & White Fence – Easy rider
- Straight Arrows – It’s clear
- Nice Biscuit – Discomfort
- Kit Sebastian – Bul Bul Bul
- Quivers – Pink smole
- Superchunk – Saving my ticket
- Superchunk – Stretched out
- Slint – For dinner
- Black Country New Road – Opus
- Coldwave – Italia ’06
- Party dozen – Risky behaviour
- LICE – Mown in circles
- Big Sloe – Mouse in the house
- 5 sided cube – Vintage vulture
- Ezra collective (feat Yazmin Lacey) – God gave me feet for dancing
- Tell Mama – Freedom rising
- Aerial M – Vivea
Reader's opinions