AdLib: 2024-10-02

- Godspeed You! Black Emperor – Storm: Lift Your Skinny Fists Like Antennas to Heaven, Gathering Storm, Cancer Towers on Holy Road Hi-way
- My Brightest Diamond – Have You Ever Seen An Angel
- Broken Social Scene – Lover’s spit
- Emily Wurramara (ft. Zeppelin Hamilton) – WWGBH
- La Dusseldorf – Time
- Tortoise – TNT
- Hermanos Gutierrez – Lagrimas Negras
- The Beatles – While my guitar gently weeps
- Swimsuit – Hard times
- Birds are spies – Wibble
- Sons of Zoku – Monk and the serpent
- The Dunes – Mountain
- The Black Angels – Young men dead
- Kitchen Witch – Trouble
- The Doors – Love me two times
- The Dainty Morsels – Little Miss Green
- PJ Harvey – Highway ’61 Revisited
- IDLES – Jungle
- Slint – Washer
- Polvo – My Kimono
- Sunny Day Real Estate – Sometimes
- OVLOV – Cheer up, Chihiro!
- Placement – Harder
- The Horrors – Do you remember
- The Dacios – Liberty Lovers
- Primal Scream – Medication
- Platonic Sex – Devil’s advocate
- Teenage Fanclub – What you do to me
- Neutral Milk Hotel – Holland, 1945
Reader's opinions