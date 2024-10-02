AdLib: 2024-10-02

  1. Godspeed You! Black Emperor – Storm: Lift Your Skinny Fists Like Antennas to Heaven, Gathering Storm, Cancer Towers on Holy Road Hi-way
  2. My Brightest Diamond – Have You Ever Seen An Angel
  3. Broken Social Scene – Lover’s spit
  4. Emily Wurramara (ft. Zeppelin Hamilton) – WWGBH
  5. La Dusseldorf – Time
  6. Tortoise – TNT
  7. Hermanos Gutierrez – Lagrimas Negras
  8. The Beatles – While my guitar gently weeps
  9. Swimsuit – Hard times
  10. Birds are spies – Wibble
  11. Sons of Zoku – Monk and the serpent
  12. The Dunes – Mountain
  13. The Black Angels – Young men dead
  14. Kitchen Witch – Trouble
  15. The Doors – Love me two times
  16. The Dainty Morsels – Little Miss Green
  17. PJ Harvey – Highway ’61 Revisited
  18. IDLES – Jungle
  19. Slint – Washer
  20. Polvo – My Kimono
  21. Sunny Day Real Estate – Sometimes
  22. OVLOV – Cheer up, Chihiro!
  23. Placement – Harder
  24. The Horrors – Do you remember
  25. The Dacios – Liberty Lovers
  26. Primal Scream – Medication
  27. Platonic Sex – Devil’s advocate
  28. Teenage Fanclub – What you do to me
  29. Neutral Milk Hotel – Holland, 1945
