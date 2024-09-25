AdLib: 2024-09-25

- Arthur Brown’s Kingdome Come – Kingdome Come
- Amamanita Axaxaxanax Glass Seer – locked in locked out
- Volcano Cleaner – I Listen When He is Right
- Czuchwicki – Chester (李紫兰Leah Remix) (feat. Bridget Tarquini)
- Sneaks – 3am in France
- Flying Lizards – steam away
- The Scientists – I Wasn’t Good At Picking Friends
- The Fall – Frenz
- Hedvig Mollestad – No Friends but the mountains
- Home For the Def – female Friend
- subtract S – me i disconnect from you / are friends electric
- GOD – My Pal
- Black Uhuru – Sinsemilla
- Lee Scratch Perry – Pum Pum
- Yellowman – Hunnu Fi Move
- Prince Douglas – Jam Love Dub
- Flaming Lips – Love Yer Brain
- the damned – i just can’t be happy today
- Vlad Dale – Letrs go nowhere, together
- Twine – Future exhales
- Velvet Undergroud – She’s My Best Friend
- The Rain Parade – You Are My Friend
- Sarah Mary Chadwick – Don’t Tell Me I’m a Good Firend
- The Moonies – Buddy Pal
- Home For The Def – Some of my best friends are songs
- Broken Loose – Moshpit Massacre
- Condor – Chained Victims
- Anko Shit – Fermented
- Mortal AMbition – KING OF THE RING
- HÃÂGÃÂL – DEATH MERGE
- Taqbir – Tfou 3lik
- The Grateful Dead – Friend of the Devil
- Friends – Be the wizard
- Roo SHooter – Hey Buddy
- Tod Rundgren – Can we still be friends
- Guided By Voices – Olympus Cock in Radiana
- No Basis – Birdman
- Confession Tapes – Same Routine
- Royal Snooze – Mucho feerlings
- Volcano Cleaner – How Can This Be wrong
- Christine and the Queens – Girlfriend (featuring Dâm-Funk)
