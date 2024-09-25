AdLib: 2024-09-25

  1. Arthur Brown’s Kingdome Come – Kingdome Come
  2. Amamanita Axaxaxanax Glass Seer – locked in locked out
  3. Volcano Cleaner – I Listen When He is Right
  4. Czuchwicki – Chester (李紫兰Leah Remix) (feat. Bridget Tarquini)
  5. Sneaks – 3am in France
  6. Flying Lizards – steam away
  7. The Scientists – I Wasn’t Good At Picking Friends
  8. The Fall – Frenz
  9. Hedvig Mollestad – No Friends but the mountains
  10. Home For the Def – female Friend
  11. subtract S – me i disconnect from you / are friends electric
  12. GOD – My Pal
  13. Black Uhuru – Sinsemilla
  14. Lee Scratch Perry – Pum Pum
  15. Yellowman – Hunnu Fi Move
  16. Prince Douglas – Jam Love Dub
  17. Flaming Lips – Love Yer Brain
  18. the damned – i just can’t be happy today
  19. Vlad Dale – Letrs go nowhere, together
  20. Twine – Future exhales
  21. Velvet Undergroud – She’s My Best Friend
  22. The Rain Parade – You Are My Friend
  23. Sarah Mary Chadwick – Don’t Tell Me I’m a Good Firend
  24. The Moonies – Buddy Pal
  25. Home For The Def – Some of my best friends are songs
  26. Broken Loose – Moshpit Massacre
  27. Condor – Chained Victims
  28. Anko Shit – Fermented
  29. Mortal AMbition – KING OF THE RING
  30. HÃÂGÃÂL – DEATH MERGE
  31. Taqbir – Tfou 3lik
  32. The Grateful Dead – Friend of the Devil
  33. Friends – Be the wizard
  34. Roo SHooter – Hey Buddy
  35. Tod Rundgren – Can we still be friends
  36. Guided By Voices – Olympus Cock in Radiana
  37. No Basis – Birdman
  38. Confession Tapes – Same Routine
  39. Royal Snooze – Mucho feerlings
  40. Volcano Cleaner – How Can This Be wrong
  41. Christine and the Queens – Girlfriend (featuring Dâm-Funk)
