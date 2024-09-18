AdLib: 2024-09-18

- Naomi Keyte, Silver Wattle – All things come from Mother Nature
- Dead Can Dance – The host of Seraphim
- Rowland S. Howard – (I know) a girl called Jonny
- Clan of Xymox – No words
- OMD – She’s leaving
- The Causeway – Garden song
- Pine Point – Old dog/ New socks
- The Sugargliders – Ahprahan
- The Clientele – Lamplight
- Vanishing Twin – Cryogenic suspension may save your life (extended life version)
- Baby Cool – The sea
- Bananagun – Free energy
- Thee Oh Sees – Warm slime
- The Beatles – Birthday
- The Murlocs – Space cadet
- Full flower moon band – New rocket
- Night Rites – Waiting for the Spaceman
- Spacemen 3 – Hey man
- Slint – Don, Aman
- The Mars Volta – Miranda that ghost isn’t holy anymore
- Swapmeet – I wish I
- Last days of Kali – Dear Houston
- The Genevieves – Nothing happened
- English Teacher – The world’s biggest paving slab
- Gallery One – People are the same
- King Krule – Biscuit Town
- Lizz Wright (feat. Meshell Ndegeocello & Brandee Younger) – Your love
- Portishead – Strangers
- Marvin Gaye – I heard it through the grapevine
- Sneaker Pimps – 6 underground
- Portishead – Glory Box
Reader's opinions