AdLib: 2024-08-28

  1. Supersilent – 1.3
  2. Severed heads – Houses still Standing
  3. Slayerorgana – the confederacy of independent systems
  4. Clamor – Anton
  5. High Angle Beams – reworked + rectified
  6. Ekranoplans – Peak Love
  7. Silvermine tapes – La Vida de la noche
  8. Flowerbed – Seasons CHange
  9. the Garrys – Cakewalk
  10. Savage Republic – Exodus (live)
  11. The Jimi Hendrix Experience – up from the skies
  12. Madam Super trash – Marino Rocks
  13. Eugene Chadbourne, Elliot Sharp, The SUn City Girls – I’m not you
  14. Pigasus – HEY FUCKER
  15. Future Tongues – Mouth
  16. Future Tongues – guitar
  17. HÃGÃL – DEATH MERGE
  18. Lost Sounds – Ship of Monsters
  19. King Khan and the Shrines – burnin’ inside
  20. Dainty Morsels – Sliced Tomatoes
  21. The Brogues – i ain’t no miracle worker
  22. Bikini Kill – Jet Ski
  23. EKRANOPLANS – Things
  24. Dry Cleaning – Every Day Carry
  25. Royal Snooze – Daisy
  26. Severed Heads – Dead Eyes Opened
  27. Public Enemy – she watches channel zero?!
  28. Lithics – Victim’s Jacket
  29. Anko Shit – Cycloning
  30. Broken Loose – Suffocation
  31. Flaming Lips – PRescription overkill
  32. x – motel room in my bed
  33. Ramones – I wanna be well
  34. Elsy Wameyo – Conquer ft Ywaya Tajiri
  35. Rob Edwards – Apmere
Previous post

