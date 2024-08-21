AdLib: 2024-08-21

- Misha Paniflov Septet – To The Mesosphere And Beyond
- The Stems – At first sight
- Even as we speak – Bizarre love triangle
- New Order – Ceremony
- Hey Harriett – Too fast too soon
- Ryan Martin John (feat. Kyrie Anderson) – I’ve been waiting
- Belle & Sebastian – If you find yourself caught in love
- The Animals – Inside looking out
- Led Zeppelin – How Many More Times
- The Beatles – I Want You (She’s So Heavy)
- Khun Narin – Sao Kalasin Lam Phloen
- Goat – Bondye
- Sven Wunder & Drumetrics – Free time
- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Ataraxia
- Parquet Courts – One man no city
- The Velvet Underground & Nico – European son
- The Implications – The la la song
- Bench Press – Personal best
- Slint – Breadcrumb trail
- Lungfish – Necrophones
- Sebadoh – License to confuse
- Lucinda Grace – Outside
- Royel Otis – Nack nostalgia
- David Bowie – Heroes
- Tell Mama – My Darling
- Primal Scream – Love insurrection (edit)
- Sly & the Family Stone – Everyday people
- Wanderers – What I do
- Gill Scott-Heron reimagined by Makaya McCraven – I’ll take care of you
- Hiatus Kaiyote – The lung
- Alexander Flood – Nostalgia
- Gill Scott-Heron reimagined by Jamie XX – I’ll take care of you
