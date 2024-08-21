AdLib: 2024-08-21

Written by on August 21, 2024

  1. Misha Paniflov Septet – To The Mesosphere And Beyond
  2. The Stems – At first sight
  3. Even as we speak – Bizarre love triangle
  4. New Order – Ceremony
  5. Hey Harriett – Too fast too soon
  6. Ryan Martin John (feat. Kyrie Anderson) – I’ve been waiting
  7. Belle & Sebastian – If you find yourself caught in love
  8. The Animals – Inside looking out
  9. Led Zeppelin – How Many More Times
  10. The Beatles – I Want You (She’s So Heavy)
  11. Khun Narin – Sao Kalasin Lam Phloen
  12. Goat – Bondye
  13. Sven Wunder & Drumetrics – Free time
  14. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Ataraxia
  15. Parquet Courts – One man no city
  16. The Velvet Underground & Nico – European son
  17. The Implications – The la la song
  18. Bench Press – Personal best
  19. Slint – Breadcrumb trail
  20. Lungfish – Necrophones
  21. Sebadoh – License to confuse
  22. Lucinda Grace – Outside
  23. Royel Otis – Nack nostalgia
  24. David Bowie – Heroes
  25. Tell Mama – My Darling
  26. Primal Scream – Love insurrection (edit)
  27. Sly & the Family Stone – Everyday people
  28. Wanderers – What I do
  29. Gill Scott-Heron reimagined by Makaya McCraven – I’ll take care of you
  30. Hiatus Kaiyote – The lung
  31. Alexander Flood – Nostalgia
  32. Gill Scott-Heron reimagined by Jamie XX – I’ll take care of you
