AdLib: 2024-08-14

Written by on August 14, 2024

  1. Motorhead – Stay Clean
  2. Beurre – They’re On Drugs (They’re In Love)
  3. FLowerbed – Cloudsphere
  4. madam super trash – Marino Rocks
  5. the garrys – manitouna
  6. Eugene Chadbourne, The Sun City Girls, Elliot Sharp – perfume of the desert
  7. Supersilent – 3:2
  8. Elizabeth Prophet – todo es mystico
  9. Lithics – the symptom
  10. the genevieves – Adore You
  11. Stone Roses – I am the resurection
  12. Vlad Dale – Lets go nowhere, together
  13. Veronica Falls – Bad feeling
  14. Swapmeet – New Wood, old ashes
  15. Theodore Moon – 6 Nights Up ft. Amber Mcintosh
  16. Summer Flake – Inside Out
  17. Mercury Rev – Empire State
  18. Housemartins – Think for a minute
  19. Sacrificial Larynx – Critical Sleep theory
  20. The Damned – I just can’t be happy today
  21. Belle and sebastian – Legal Man
  22. Dom Sensitive – R&D
  23. Sneaks – Look Like that
  24. Public Enemy – By The Time i get to Arizona
  25. startakit – Doin’ the Brain
  26. Kurt Vile – Loading Zones
  27. Program – Live Without
  28. Half Japanese – In its Pull
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

PS I Love You: 2024-08-14

Current track

Title

Artist