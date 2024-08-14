AdLib: 2024-08-14

- Motorhead – Stay Clean
- Beurre – They’re On Drugs (They’re In Love)
- FLowerbed – Cloudsphere
- madam super trash – Marino Rocks
- the garrys – manitouna
- Eugene Chadbourne, The Sun City Girls, Elliot Sharp – perfume of the desert
- Supersilent – 3:2
- Elizabeth Prophet – todo es mystico
- Lithics – the symptom
- the genevieves – Adore You
- Stone Roses – I am the resurection
- Vlad Dale – Lets go nowhere, together
- Veronica Falls – Bad feeling
- Swapmeet – New Wood, old ashes
- Theodore Moon – 6 Nights Up ft. Amber Mcintosh
- Summer Flake – Inside Out
- Mercury Rev – Empire State
- Housemartins – Think for a minute
- Sacrificial Larynx – Critical Sleep theory
- The Damned – I just can’t be happy today
- Belle and sebastian – Legal Man
- Dom Sensitive – R&D
- Sneaks – Look Like that
- Public Enemy – By The Time i get to Arizona
- startakit – Doin’ the Brain
- Kurt Vile – Loading Zones
- Program – Live Without
- Half Japanese – In its Pull
Reader's opinions