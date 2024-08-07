AdLib: 2024-08-07

- Mercury Rev – Hole
- Naomi Keyte – Hard to make plans
- Arthur Lee & Love – Five string serenade
- Psychedelic porn crumpets – Denmark/ Van Gogh & Gone
- Radiohead – Spectre
- Bromham – With all due respect
- St Jacques – Singing’s free
- The lighthouse keepers – Lipsnipegroin
- Ups & Downs – everybody’s gotta learn sometime
- AC/DC – Rock n’ roll singer
- Bow Wow Wow – Radio G String (Live at Peel Session 27/10/1980)
- David Bowie – Chilly Down
- Badly Drawn Boy – Born again
- Gomez – Fill my cup
- Kitty, Daisy & Lewis – Polly put the kettle on
- The Beatles – Boys
- Slingshot Dragster – Pizza sauce
- The Raveonettes – Love in a trashcan
- WILSN – Tell me
- Shannon & The Clams – The vow
- The Frowning Clouds – Thought about her
- The Belair Lip Bombs – Everybody cool
- The Flaming Lips – She don’t use jelly
- Radio Free Alice – Paris is gone
- Screamfeeder – Hi Cs
- Boyracer – I’ve got it and it’s not worth having
- The Fuss – Glass Houses
- Spiral Drive – Space train
- Brijean – Bang Bang Boom
- Marlin Kites (feat. Estee) – Babylon
- Badly Drawn Boy – All possibilities
- Soylent Green – Poly
- Photograph your aura – Journey 2 Da Starz
- Jeff Coffin (feat. Bela Fleck, Daru Jones, Jay White and Yeli Ensemble) – A hat for my beard
- Dana & Alden – Coyote, you’re my star
- Sade – Hang on to your love
- The Style Council (feat. Tracey Thorn) – The Paris Match
- Ride – Leave them all behind
