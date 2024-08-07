AdLib: 2024-08-07

Written by on August 7, 2024

  1. Mercury Rev – Hole
  2. Naomi Keyte – Hard to make plans
  3. Arthur Lee & Love – Five string serenade
  4. Psychedelic porn crumpets – Denmark/ Van Gogh & Gone
  5. Radiohead – Spectre
  6. Bromham – With all due respect
  7. St Jacques – Singing’s free
  8. The lighthouse keepers – Lipsnipegroin
  9. Ups & Downs – everybody’s gotta learn sometime
  10. AC/DC – Rock n’ roll singer
  11. Bow Wow Wow – Radio G String (Live at Peel Session 27/10/1980)
  12. David Bowie – Chilly Down
  13. Badly Drawn Boy – Born again
  14. Gomez – Fill my cup
  15. Kitty, Daisy & Lewis – Polly put the kettle on
  16. The Beatles – Boys
  17. Slingshot Dragster – Pizza sauce
  18. The Raveonettes – Love in a trashcan
  19. WILSN – Tell me
  20. Shannon & The Clams – The vow
  21. The Frowning Clouds – Thought about her
  22. The Belair Lip Bombs – Everybody cool
  23. The Flaming Lips – She don’t use jelly
  24. Radio Free Alice – Paris is gone
  25. Screamfeeder – Hi Cs
  26. Boyracer – I’ve got it and it’s not worth having
  27. The Fuss – Glass Houses
  28. Spiral Drive – Space train
  29. Brijean – Bang Bang Boom
  30. Marlin Kites (feat. Estee) – Babylon
  31. Badly Drawn Boy – All possibilities
  32. Soylent Green – Poly
  33. Photograph your aura – Journey 2 Da Starz
  34. Jeff Coffin (feat. Bela Fleck, Daru Jones, Jay White and Yeli Ensemble) – A hat for my beard
  35. Dana & Alden – Coyote, you’re my star
  36. Sade – Hang on to your love
  37. The Style Council (feat. Tracey Thorn) – The Paris Match
  38. Ride – Leave them all behind
