AdLib: 2024-07-24

  1. Sigur Ros – Andvari
  2. Moondog – I’m this, I’m that
  3. Dean Forever – Right to try
  4. Mark Ferguson, Kylie Anderson, Bonnie Aue – Train to Beltana
  5. The Lucksmiths – Sunlight in a jar
  6. Even as we speak – Blues eyes are deceiving me
  7. Dust Collection – Light
  8. Ups and downs – The living kind
  9. Kikagaku Moyo – Silver owl
  10. Brian Jonestown Massacre – Anenone
  11. The Beta Band – Dry the rain
  12. Temples – Keep in the dark
  13. Loretta Miller & Ruby Jones – Eighteen
  14. The Beatles – Rocky Raccoon
  15. Otis Redding – (Sittin’ on) The dock of the bay
  16. Le Tigre – Hot topic
  17. The B-52’s – 52 Girls
  18. The 5.6.7.8’s – Woo Hoo
  19. The Fadeways – I can only give you everything
  20. ORB – Space between the planets
  21. Ruby Fray – It’s mine
  22. Kitchen Witch – Rosemary
  23. The Smashing Pumpkins – Tonight, tonight
  24. Twine – Seachange
  25. War room – The top floor
  26. Man/ Woman/ Chainsaw/ – What Lucy found here
  27. Mary in the junkyard – Tuesday
  28. Belle & Sebastian – When you’re not with me
  29. Rubblebucket – Came out of a lady
  30. Ezra Collective (feat. Yazmin Lacey) – God gave me feet for dancing
  31. Mildlife – Forever
  32. Gratts & Alexander Flood – Sun circles (Alexander Flood live reword)
  33. Primal Scream – Don’t fight it, feel it
  34. Sparkspitter – Harsh, Low, Lonely
