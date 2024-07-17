AdLib: 2024-07-17

- Josh T Pearson (feat. Warren Ellis) – Honeymoon’s great! Wish you were her
- Naomi Keyte – Saltbush and Sand
- Sturt Avenue – How much it costs
- Caroline – Good morning (red)
- Black Country New Road – Concorde
- Dirty Three – Indian Love Song
- St Jacques – Fresh fire
- The Beatles – Come together
- Temples – A question ins’t answered
- Hermanos Gutierrez – Low sun
- King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Float Along- Fill Your Lungs
- 13th Floor Elevators – (I’ve got) Levitation
- The Black Angels – You on the run
- Boogarins – Corredor Polones
- Death Valley Girls – Disaster (is what we’re after)
- The Fadeaways – (I’ve got) Levitation
- MJ Lenderman & Wednesday – Perfect
- Twine – Cleaner
- Fountaines D.C. – Roman holiday
- Horror my friend – DIYs
- Belle & Sebastian – I’m a cuckoo
- Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers – Ice cream man
- Soul Coughing – Buddha rhubarb butter
- ESG – Dance
- Talking Heads – Take me to the river (live)
- DARGZ – Lou’s tune (live)
- Sault – Why why why
- Donny Bennet – Konichiwa
- Erin Buku (feat. Abstract Rude) – Check Your Self
- Hiatus Kaiyote – Telescope
- Soylent Green – Triskaidekaphobia
- DJ Shadow – Midnight In A Perfect World
