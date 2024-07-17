AdLib: 2024-07-17

Written by on July 17, 2024

  1. Josh T Pearson (feat. Warren Ellis) – Honeymoon’s great! Wish you were her
  2. Naomi Keyte – Saltbush and Sand
  3. Sturt Avenue – How much it costs
  4. Caroline – Good morning (red)
  5. Black Country New Road – Concorde
  6. Dirty Three – Indian Love Song
  7. St Jacques – Fresh fire
  8. The Beatles – Come together
  9. Temples – A question ins’t answered
  10. Hermanos Gutierrez – Low sun
  11. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Float Along- Fill Your Lungs
  12. 13th Floor Elevators – (I’ve got) Levitation
  13. The Black Angels – You on the run
  14. Boogarins – Corredor Polones
  15. Death Valley Girls – Disaster (is what we’re after)
  16. The Fadeaways – (I’ve got) Levitation
  17. MJ Lenderman & Wednesday – Perfect
  18. Twine – Cleaner
  19. Fountaines D.C. – Roman holiday
  20. Horror my friend – DIYs
  21. Belle & Sebastian – I’m a cuckoo
  22. Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers – Ice cream man
  23. Soul Coughing – Buddha rhubarb butter
  24. ESG – Dance
  25. Talking Heads – Take me to the river (live)
  26. DARGZ – Lou’s tune (live)
  27. Sault – Why why why
  28. Donny Bennet – Konichiwa
  29. Erin Buku (feat. Abstract Rude) – Check Your Self
  30. Hiatus Kaiyote – Telescope
  31. Soylent Green – Triskaidekaphobia
  32. DJ Shadow – Midnight In A Perfect World
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

PS I Love You: 2024-07-17

Current track

Title

Artist