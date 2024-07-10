AdLib: 2024-07-10

July 10, 2024

  1. Scott Walker – It’s raining today
  2. Art of Fighting – Skeletons
  3. Deerhoof – Midnight, the stars and you
  4. David Bowie – Wild is the wind
  5. Wake in fright – Muscle blues
  6. Molchat Doma – Son
  7. Boris – Naki Kyoku
  8. Deerhunter – Calvary scars II/ Aux. out
  9. Summer Flake – The setting sun
  10. Birds are spies – Hopscotch
  11. Jamie Lena – Devour
  12. Belle & Sebastian – Legal Man
  13. The Supremes – Love is like an itichig in my heart
  14. Serge Gainsbourg – Chatterton
  15. The Beatles – Day tripper
  16. Shocking Blue – Venus
  17. Karl Hector & the Malcouns – Semail Thaqil
  18. Pink Floyd – POW.R TOC.H
  19. The Cleaners from Venus – Helpless
  20. The Beach Boys – Wild honey
  21. Maisie – Morphine
  22. Minnie Little – Lost in the light
  23. DARGZ (feat. Charlie Stacey) – Annie’s tune
  24. Sudan Archives – Wake up
  25. Jazzparty – WITCH
  26. Sault – Let me go
  27. The Roots (feat. Cody Chesnutt) – The seed (2.0)
  28. The Velvet Underground – Rock n’ roll
  29. The Strokes – Someday
  30. Royal Headache – Surprise
  31. Quivers – Apparition
  32. Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – Air conditioned man
  33. Djawbreaker – Angel high
  34. Radiohead – Down is the new up
  35. John Parish – The March
  36. Stephen Malkmus & the Jicks – 1% of 1
