AdLib: 2024-07-10

- Scott Walker – It’s raining today
- Art of Fighting – Skeletons
- Deerhoof – Midnight, the stars and you
- David Bowie – Wild is the wind
- Wake in fright – Muscle blues
- Molchat Doma – Son
- Boris – Naki Kyoku
- Deerhunter – Calvary scars II/ Aux. out
- Summer Flake – The setting sun
- Birds are spies – Hopscotch
- Jamie Lena – Devour
- Belle & Sebastian – Legal Man
- The Supremes – Love is like an itichig in my heart
- Serge Gainsbourg – Chatterton
- The Beatles – Day tripper
- Shocking Blue – Venus
- Karl Hector & the Malcouns – Semail Thaqil
- Pink Floyd – POW.R TOC.H
- The Cleaners from Venus – Helpless
- The Beach Boys – Wild honey
- Maisie – Morphine
- Minnie Little – Lost in the light
- DARGZ (feat. Charlie Stacey) – Annie’s tune
- Sudan Archives – Wake up
- Jazzparty – WITCH
- Sault – Let me go
- The Roots (feat. Cody Chesnutt) – The seed (2.0)
- The Velvet Underground – Rock n’ roll
- The Strokes – Someday
- Royal Headache – Surprise
- Quivers – Apparition
- Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – Air conditioned man
- Djawbreaker – Angel high
- Radiohead – Down is the new up
- John Parish – The March
- Stephen Malkmus & the Jicks – 1% of 1
