AdLib: 2024-07-03

Written by on July 3, 2024

  1. cantenac Dagar – Seleau
  2. The Liminanas – The Gift
  3. Like Leaves – mercy sound
  4. Fairport Convention – Percy’s Song
  5. Bevis Frond – Foreign Laugh
  6. The Fall – Paintwork
  7. Moonies – Creeps
  8. Mammals of Consequence – Lead Me out
  9. Sin Dog Jellyroll – Wurke & Bills walkers Ling Po mix (dj son of sam)
  10. Miltons – M15
  11. Horrahead – cONSPIRACY THEORY NUMBER 57
  12. Home for the Def – You’re so groovy
  13. Flat Stanley – the kids are no good
  14. Kirsty Stegwazi – Swim around Love Song
  15. Fuglemen – form
  16. Mobile – Chillsome
  17. Reckoning – Flying Saucer
  18. hells hoist – stinky crown
  19. King Krill – Desolation Boulevard
  20. Kranktus – Cop Car
  21. Summer Flake – New Day
  22. Program – Live Without
  23. The Garrys – Cakewalk
  24. War Room – The Top Floor
  25. the radar b – …so yeah, anyway…
  26. Tom Redwood – Nuclear Winter
  27. Cookie Baker – Little Engine
  28. Lithics – The Symptom
  29. Perer Ubu – 30 seconds over Tokyo
  30. Purling Hiss – Baby
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Environment Show: 2024-07-02

Current track

Title

Artist