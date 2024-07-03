AdLib: 2024-07-03

- cantenac Dagar – Seleau
- The Liminanas – The Gift
- Like Leaves – mercy sound
- Fairport Convention – Percy’s Song
- Bevis Frond – Foreign Laugh
- The Fall – Paintwork
- Moonies – Creeps
- Mammals of Consequence – Lead Me out
- Sin Dog Jellyroll – Wurke & Bills walkers Ling Po mix (dj son of sam)
- Miltons – M15
- Horrahead – cONSPIRACY THEORY NUMBER 57
- Home for the Def – You’re so groovy
- Flat Stanley – the kids are no good
- Kirsty Stegwazi – Swim around Love Song
- Fuglemen – form
- Mobile – Chillsome
- Reckoning – Flying Saucer
- hells hoist – stinky crown
- King Krill – Desolation Boulevard
- Kranktus – Cop Car
- Summer Flake – New Day
- Program – Live Without
- The Garrys – Cakewalk
- War Room – The Top Floor
- the radar b – …so yeah, anyway…
- Tom Redwood – Nuclear Winter
- Cookie Baker – Little Engine
- Lithics – The Symptom
- Perer Ubu – 30 seconds over Tokyo
- Purling Hiss – Baby
Reader's opinions