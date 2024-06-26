AdLib: 2024-06-26

Written by on June 26, 2024

  1. Sui Zhen & Mindy Weng – Energy
  2. Cranes – Paris & Rome
  3. Bar for Lashes – The dream of Delphi (extended strings version)
  4. Julee Cuise – Mystery of love
  5. Unloved – Cry baby cry
  6. The Messthetics and James Brandon Lewis – Boatly
  7. Ausecuma Beats – Life is a mystery
  8. Jamie Lena – My admiration
  9. Rob Edwards – Just anyone
  10. Emily Wurramara – Midnight blues
  11. The Blues Magoos – Gloria
  12. The Beatles – Drive my car
  13. Zoot – The freak
  14. Boos for dancing – Oh’ Bop Sh Bam
  15. James Chance & The Contortions – Throw me away
  16. Minutemen – The glory of a man
  17. Talulah Gosh – Don’t go away
  18. The Saints – I’m stranded
  19. Hand-ons – Where did she come from?
  20. Gymshorts – Love you funny
  21. Summer flake – Son of a gun
  22. Swimsuit – Hard times
  23. Built to spill – Carry the zero
  24. Guided by voices – Chasing Heather crazy
  25. Flyying Colours – Bugs
  26. Deerhoof – Paradise girls
  27. Soul Soughing – Misinformed
  28. Glass beams – Orb
  29. Kit Sebastian – Pangea
  30. Tame Impala – Feels like we only go backwards
  31. Somnium – Isolation island
  32. Druid Fluids – La reverie
  33. State Library – Tired
  34. Big star – In the street
  35. Belle & Sebastian – If you’re feeling sinister
  36. Noise Addict – Pop queen
  37. Television – Marquee Moon
