AdLib: 2024-06-26

- Sui Zhen & Mindy Weng – Energy
- Cranes – Paris & Rome
- Bar for Lashes – The dream of Delphi (extended strings version)
- Julee Cuise – Mystery of love
- Unloved – Cry baby cry
- The Messthetics and James Brandon Lewis – Boatly
- Ausecuma Beats – Life is a mystery
- Jamie Lena – My admiration
- Rob Edwards – Just anyone
- Emily Wurramara – Midnight blues
- The Blues Magoos – Gloria
- The Beatles – Drive my car
- Zoot – The freak
- Boos for dancing – Oh’ Bop Sh Bam
- James Chance & The Contortions – Throw me away
- Minutemen – The glory of a man
- Talulah Gosh – Don’t go away
- The Saints – I’m stranded
- Hand-ons – Where did she come from?
- Gymshorts – Love you funny
- Summer flake – Son of a gun
- Swimsuit – Hard times
- Built to spill – Carry the zero
- Guided by voices – Chasing Heather crazy
- Flyying Colours – Bugs
- Deerhoof – Paradise girls
- Soul Soughing – Misinformed
- Glass beams – Orb
- Kit Sebastian – Pangea
- Tame Impala – Feels like we only go backwards
- Somnium – Isolation island
- Druid Fluids – La reverie
- State Library – Tired
- Big star – In the street
- Belle & Sebastian – If you’re feeling sinister
- Noise Addict – Pop queen
- Television – Marquee Moon
