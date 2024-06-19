AdLib: 2024-06-19

- elephant9 – occidentali
- sette bello – wake up the dead
- sonic youth – Titanium expose
- SVVLO – Routes
- Native Cats – Bass Clef
- Hunters & Collectors – Talking to a stranger
- Small Mercies – Loaf Head Boy
- the bandshe – mirror mirror
- the bandshe – cobra
- les goolies – OHM37
- pere ubu – cloud 149
- ther peep tempel – don’t you love me joan?
- the Garrys – Cake Walk
- Velvet Moth – Naxos campers
- Country Joe and the fish – Section 43
- Dainty Morsels – I Have Seen
- Old Mate – I think of you
- Kirsty Stegwazi – Killdozer
- Broadfield Marchers – Rips Like Steel
- The Bangles – Going down to liverpool
- tobin sprout – the last man well known to kingpin
- Program – Sparks
- Fresh Flesh – Music
- Clamor – Over the News
- Dust Collection – Light
- Urge Overkill – Heaven 90210
- the small mercies – Let’s buy a gun (and move to Collingwood)
- minimum chips – Walkman
- Ripe – Something fierce
- Fresh Flesh – Say it
- Stabbitha and the Knifey Wifeys – Snakes in the Grass
- TISM – I’ll Have Ya
- The Jimi Hendrix experience – I don’t Live Today
- Vlad Dale – I am a waste of Perfectly Good Sperm
- Black Uhuru – There is Fire
- XTC – Battery Brides (andy Paints Brian)
- Program – One on One
