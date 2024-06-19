AdLib: 2024-06-19

  1. elephant9 – occidentali
  2. sette bello – wake up the dead
  3. sonic youth – Titanium expose
  4. SVVLO – Routes
  5. Native Cats – Bass Clef
  6. Hunters & Collectors – Talking to a stranger
  7. Small Mercies – Loaf Head Boy
  8. the bandshe – mirror mirror
  9. the bandshe – cobra
  10. les goolies – OHM37
  11. pere ubu – cloud 149
  12. ther peep tempel – don’t you love me joan?
  13. the Garrys – Cake Walk
  14. Velvet Moth – Naxos campers
  15. Country Joe and the fish – Section 43
  16. Dainty Morsels – I Have Seen
  17. Old Mate – I think of you
  18. Kirsty Stegwazi – Killdozer
  19. Broadfield Marchers – Rips Like Steel
  20. The Bangles – Going down to liverpool
  21. tobin sprout – the last man well known to kingpin
  22. Program – Sparks
  23. Fresh Flesh – Music
  24. Clamor – Over the News
  25. Dust Collection – Light
  26. Urge Overkill – Heaven 90210
  27. the small mercies – Let’s buy a gun (and move to Collingwood)
  28. minimum chips – Walkman
  29. Ripe – Something fierce
  30. Fresh Flesh – Say it
  31. Stabbitha and the Knifey Wifeys – Snakes in the Grass
  32. TISM – I’ll Have Ya
  33. The Jimi Hendrix experience – I don’t Live Today
  34. Vlad Dale – I am a waste of Perfectly Good Sperm
  35. Black Uhuru – There is Fire
  36. XTC – Battery Brides (andy Paints Brian)
  37. Program – One on One
