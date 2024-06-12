AdLib: 2024-06-12

June 12, 2024

  1. The New Mummies – ABG 6
  2. Earth – An Inquest Concerning Teeth
  3. The American Analog Set – Diana Slowburner II
  4. Spectrum – Waves wash over me
  5. Summer Flake – Nothing lasts forever
  6. Aaron Thomas – Before I met you
  7. Kings of convenience – Misread
  8. The Clientele – House on fire
  9. Dirty Three – Love changes everything II
  10. Springtime – Jeanie in a bottle
  11. Xylorious White – Spud’s garden
  12. Plunderers – Sarah’s not falling in love
  13. The Eastern Dark – Walking
  14. The Huxton Creeper – I will persuade you
  15. Died pretty – Stonage Cinderella
  16. The Beatles – Money
  17. The Sonics – Walkin the dog
  18. Erasmo Carlos – Festa de arromba
  19. The Sundials – Do it for myself
  20. Damaged bug – I tried
  21. Psychedelic porn crumpets – Surf’s up
  22. Thee Oh Sees – Contraption soul desert
  23. The Blach Hudson Weekend – Grip of fear
  24. The empty threats – Evil eye
  25. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Maps
  26. The Strokes – Under control
  27. State Library – For better or worse
  28. The Keepsakes – Shiny green shoes
  29. Belle & Sebastian – The blues are still blue
  30. Slowmango – Ride on, brocoly cowboy
  31. Jamie Lena – Dissolve
  32. Besouro mulher – Madalena
  33. Ms Lauryn Hill – Doo Wop (That thing)
  34. Robyn Martin – Freedom train
  35. The Bamboos – Better than that
  36. Bjork – Alarm call
  37. Alexander Flood – Ginealach (Alexander Flood Rework)
  38. The Heliocentrics – The uncertainty principle
