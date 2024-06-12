AdLib: 2024-06-12

- The New Mummies – ABG 6
- Earth – An Inquest Concerning Teeth
- The American Analog Set – Diana Slowburner II
- Spectrum – Waves wash over me
- Summer Flake – Nothing lasts forever
- Aaron Thomas – Before I met you
- Kings of convenience – Misread
- The Clientele – House on fire
- Dirty Three – Love changes everything II
- Springtime – Jeanie in a bottle
- Xylorious White – Spud’s garden
- Plunderers – Sarah’s not falling in love
- The Eastern Dark – Walking
- The Huxton Creeper – I will persuade you
- Died pretty – Stonage Cinderella
- The Beatles – Money
- The Sonics – Walkin the dog
- Erasmo Carlos – Festa de arromba
- The Sundials – Do it for myself
- Damaged bug – I tried
- Psychedelic porn crumpets – Surf’s up
- Thee Oh Sees – Contraption soul desert
- The Blach Hudson Weekend – Grip of fear
- The empty threats – Evil eye
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Maps
- The Strokes – Under control
- State Library – For better or worse
- The Keepsakes – Shiny green shoes
- Belle & Sebastian – The blues are still blue
- Slowmango – Ride on, brocoly cowboy
- Jamie Lena – Dissolve
- Besouro mulher – Madalena
- Ms Lauryn Hill – Doo Wop (That thing)
- Robyn Martin – Freedom train
- The Bamboos – Better than that
- Bjork – Alarm call
- Alexander Flood – Ginealach (Alexander Flood Rework)
- The Heliocentrics – The uncertainty principle
