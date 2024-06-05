AdLib: 2024-06-05

- Clamor – Anton
- Tinariwen – Iljaych Tareq
- Mdou Moctar – Imouhar
- Les Filles De Illighadad – Inssegh Inssegh
- Sette Bello – Broken
- The Songs of Tom Smith – Literary Pimp
- Day For Caroline – Andrea
- Widdershins – King Ben
- Anko Shit – Fermented
- Endless Loss – Vertiginous Depths of Unchained Hedonism
- Sacrificial Larynx – Critical Sleep Theory
- Deb 5000 – Wyld Stallyn (keanu)
- Silvermine tapes – La Vida De La Noche
- The Sea Thieves – The Science of Men
- The Native Cats – Vivian Left Me
- Dry Cleaning – Strong Feelings
- The genevieves – Words
- Outpost – a year too late
- war room – The Top Floor
- Them Creepy Crawlies – Spaceman
- Green On Red – Time Aint Nothing
- Vlad Dale – This World’s Been Breaking My Heart
- Deb5000 – Termite Queen
- KItchen Witch – Glitch
- Rocky’s Pride and Joy – So Said the Roach
- TGRX – New Deal
- Simple Minds – Theme For Great Cities
- Adamski – Killer
- Bloomy Meadows – CLouds feat Kultar
- Free Live Sports – Magpies
- Raw Spud Ensemble – Don’t Drink Water
- Anko Shit – Doublehandler
