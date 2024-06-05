AdLib: 2024-06-05

Written by on June 5, 2024

  1. Clamor – Anton
  2. Tinariwen – Iljaych Tareq
  3. Mdou Moctar – Imouhar
  4. Les Filles De Illighadad – Inssegh Inssegh
  5. Sette Bello – Broken
  6. The Songs of Tom Smith – Literary Pimp
  7. Day For Caroline – Andrea
  8. Widdershins – King Ben
  9. Anko Shit – Fermented
  10. Endless Loss – Vertiginous Depths of Unchained Hedonism
  11. Sacrificial Larynx – Critical Sleep Theory
  12. Deb 5000 – Wyld Stallyn (keanu)
  13. Silvermine tapes – La Vida De La Noche
  14. The Sea Thieves – The Science of Men
  15. The Native Cats – Vivian Left Me
  16. Dry Cleaning – Strong Feelings
  17. The genevieves – Words
  18. Outpost – a year too late
  19. war room – The Top Floor
  20. Them Creepy Crawlies – Spaceman
  21. Green On Red – Time Aint Nothing
  22. Vlad Dale – This World’s Been Breaking My Heart
  23. Deb5000 – Termite Queen
  24. KItchen Witch – Glitch
  25. Rocky’s Pride and Joy – So Said the Roach
  26. TGRX – New Deal
  27. Simple Minds – Theme For Great Cities
  28. Adamski – Killer
  29. Bloomy Meadows – CLouds feat Kultar
  30. Free Live Sports – Magpies
  31. Raw Spud Ensemble – Don’t Drink Water
  32. Anko Shit – Doublehandler
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

PS I Love You: 2024-06-05

Current track

Title

Artist