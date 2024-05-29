AdLib: 2024-05-29

  1. Slowdive – Blue Skied An’ Clear
  2. Dead Can Dance – Children of the sun
  3. Hauschka – Sunrise
  4. Felt – Birdmen
  5. Wake in Fright – Heaven
  6. Swapmeet – Ceiling fan
  7. Verve – Make it ’till Monday (acoustic)
  8. Jim White & Marisa Anderson – Peregrine
  9. Beings – Flowers talk
  10. Cat Power (feat. Jim White) – American Flag
  11. Thom Yorke – Prize giving
  12. Beth Gibbons – Floating on a moment
  13. Camera Obscura – Liberty Print
  14. The Beatles – Penny Lane
  15. The society of rockets – Girl in landscape
  16. Papooz – Good times on Earth
  17. Cove Street – Salmon sunsets
  18. Patti Smith – Gloria: in excelsis deo
  19. The Bug Club – Vegetable garden
  20. Pacific Avenue – Strawberry daydream
  21. The Sundials – I’n down
  22. Beck – Elevator Music
  23. Air – Universal Traveller
  24. Adult Jazz – Springful
  25. Kamasi Washington – Clair de lune
  26. Baby Rose – Caroline
  27. Tell Mama – Fragile woman
  28. Erin Buku – See you shine
  29. Hiatus Kaiyote – Everything’s beautifull
  30. Donny Benet – American dream
  31. Justice – D.A.N.C.E
  32. Marvin Gaye – Got to give it up (part 1)
  33. Belle & Sebastian – Lazy line painter Jane
