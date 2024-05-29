AdLib: 2024-05-29

- Slowdive – Blue Skied An’ Clear
- Dead Can Dance – Children of the sun
- Hauschka – Sunrise
- Felt – Birdmen
- Wake in Fright – Heaven
- Swapmeet – Ceiling fan
- Verve – Make it ’till Monday (acoustic)
- Jim White & Marisa Anderson – Peregrine
- Beings – Flowers talk
- Cat Power (feat. Jim White) – American Flag
- Thom Yorke – Prize giving
- Beth Gibbons – Floating on a moment
- Camera Obscura – Liberty Print
- The Beatles – Penny Lane
- The society of rockets – Girl in landscape
- Papooz – Good times on Earth
- Cove Street – Salmon sunsets
- Patti Smith – Gloria: in excelsis deo
- The Bug Club – Vegetable garden
- Pacific Avenue – Strawberry daydream
- The Sundials – I’n down
- Beck – Elevator Music
- Air – Universal Traveller
- Adult Jazz – Springful
- Kamasi Washington – Clair de lune
- Baby Rose – Caroline
- Tell Mama – Fragile woman
- Erin Buku – See you shine
- Hiatus Kaiyote – Everything’s beautifull
- Donny Benet – American dream
- Justice – D.A.N.C.E
- Marvin Gaye – Got to give it up (part 1)
- Belle & Sebastian – Lazy line painter Jane
