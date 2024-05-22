AdLib: 2024-05-22

- Yirinda – Galangoor Baya (Welcome)
- Stereolab & Nurse with wound – Simple Headphone Mind
- Sette Bello – Wake up the dead
- Outpost – Erik’s Odyssey
- Wooden Shjips – Dance, California
- Horse Lords – May Brigade
- Isolation Valve – comet with a name
- Stevie Wonder – You Are the sunshine of my life
- Flowerbed – Covered in Green
- Summer Flake – Nothing Lasts forever
- Day For Caroline – Roaming
- Cate Le Bon – Are you with me now
- Sacrificial Larynx – Farm friend
- Dead Milkmen – Tiny Town
- Let’s Wrestle – I won’t Lie to you
- Cull The Band – I’ll be your navigator
- Badland Caravan – Cleopatra
- Brave Mistakes – Aching Enough
- Ricky Albeck – Get Me outta Here
- The Smiths – Rusholme ruffians
- Swimsuit – One with the Birds
- The Feelies – What goes on
- Jonathan Richman – Velvet Underground
- The Songs of Tom Smith – a chick on the make
- Tinariwen – Ténéré Tàqqàl
- Ndox Electrique – Indi Mewmi
- Snakefinger – The Vultures of Bombay (alternate version)
- Lithics – Nature Observation Poem
- War Room – The Top Floor
- Clamor – Only Yearning
- New York Dolls – Take a good look at my good looks
- Vlad Dale – Your Second Hand Smoke
- Shamen – Move Any Mountain
Reader's opinions