AdLib: 2024-05-22

  1. Yirinda – Galangoor Baya (Welcome)
  2. Stereolab & Nurse with wound – Simple Headphone Mind
  3. Sette Bello – Wake up the dead
  4. Outpost – Erik’s Odyssey
  5. Wooden Shjips – Dance, California
  6. Horse Lords – May Brigade
  7. Isolation Valve – comet with a name
  8. Stevie Wonder – You Are the sunshine of my life
  9. Flowerbed – Covered in Green
  10. Summer Flake – Nothing Lasts forever
  11. Day For Caroline – Roaming
  12. Cate Le Bon – Are you with me now
  13. Sacrificial Larynx – Farm friend
  14. Dead Milkmen – Tiny Town
  15. Let’s Wrestle – I won’t Lie to you
  16. Cull The Band – I’ll be your navigator
  17. Badland Caravan – Cleopatra
  18. Brave Mistakes – Aching Enough
  19. Ricky Albeck – Get Me outta Here
  20. The Smiths – Rusholme ruffians
  21. Swimsuit – One with the Birds
  22. The Feelies – What goes on
  23. Jonathan Richman – Velvet Underground
  24. The Songs of Tom Smith – a chick on the make
  25. Tinariwen – Ténéré Tàqqàl
  26. Ndox Electrique – Indi Mewmi
  27. Snakefinger – The Vultures of Bombay (alternate version)
  28. Lithics – Nature Observation Poem
  29. War Room – The Top Floor
  30. Clamor – Only Yearning
  31. New York Dolls – Take a good look at my good looks
  32. Vlad Dale – Your Second Hand Smoke
  33. Shamen – Move Any Mountain
