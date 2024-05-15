AdLib: 2024-05-15

- Verve – Feel
- Bitchin’ Bajas – Angels and demons at play
- Julia Holter – Something in the Room She Moves
- Sturt Avenue – Intro (comes in waves)
- Sturt Avenue – How much it costs
- Pine point – Paperbark
- Nico – I’ll keep it with mine
- Dirty Three – Authentic celestial music
- Misha Panfilov Sound Combo – Together
- The Delgados – Everything goes around the water
- The Beatles – I’ve got a feeling
- The Smoke – If the weather’s sunny
- Thee Oh Sees – Adult acid
- The Murlocs – Loopholes
- Deerhunter – Saved by old times
- Jade Imagine – Gonna do nothing
- Sonic Youth – The empty page
- The Sundials – Hey girl
- The Tullamarines – Head roll back
- Mum thinks blue – Mr Nice Guy
- Cove Street – Paradise
- Belle & Sebastian – The boy with the Arab strap
- Badly Drawn Boy – Bewilderbeast
- Even as we speak – Beautiful day
- Sven Wunder – Hyacinth
- The Bombay Royale – Henna henna
- The Black Keys (feat. Beck and Juicy J) – Paper crown
- Kamasi Washington (feat. George Clinton and D Smoke) – Get lit
- Jessica Pratt – Better hate
- Smoke City – Underwater love
- Babe Rainbow – Johnny says stay cool
- St Vincent – Broken man
- English Teacher – Nearly Daffodils
- Loopole – Candles
- The Jesus & Mary Chain – I hate rock n’ roll
- SPARKSPITTER – Hello meteor
