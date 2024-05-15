AdLib: 2024-05-15

Written by on May 15, 2024

  1. Verve – Feel
  2. Bitchin’ Bajas – Angels and demons at play
  3. Julia Holter – Something in the Room She Moves
  4. Sturt Avenue – Intro (comes in waves)
  5. Sturt Avenue – How much it costs
  6. Pine point – Paperbark
  7. Nico – I’ll keep it with mine
  8. Dirty Three – Authentic celestial music
  9. Misha Panfilov Sound Combo – Together
  10. The Delgados – Everything goes around the water
  11. The Beatles – I’ve got a feeling
  12. The Smoke – If the weather’s sunny
  13. Thee Oh Sees – Adult acid
  14. The Murlocs – Loopholes
  15. Deerhunter – Saved by old times
  16. Jade Imagine – Gonna do nothing
  17. Sonic Youth – The empty page
  18. The Sundials – Hey girl
  19. The Tullamarines – Head roll back
  20. Mum thinks blue – Mr Nice Guy
  21. Cove Street – Paradise
  22. Belle & Sebastian – The boy with the Arab strap
  23. Badly Drawn Boy – Bewilderbeast
  24. Even as we speak – Beautiful day
  25. Sven Wunder – Hyacinth
  26. The Bombay Royale – Henna henna
  27. The Black Keys (feat. Beck and Juicy J) – Paper crown
  28. Kamasi Washington (feat. George Clinton and D Smoke) – Get lit
  29. Jessica Pratt – Better hate
  30. Smoke City – Underwater love
  31. Babe Rainbow – Johnny says stay cool
  32. St Vincent – Broken man
  33. English Teacher – Nearly Daffodils
  34. Loopole – Candles
  35. The Jesus & Mary Chain – I hate rock n’ roll
  36. SPARKSPITTER – Hello meteor
