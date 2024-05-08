AdLib: 2024-05-08

Written by on May 8, 2024

  1. SVVLO – Bless
  2. Nicholas Jaar – Wildflowers
  3. Pura Paku Alaman, Jogyakarta – Ketawang: Puspawarna
  4. Cantenac Dagar – Saique
  5. Elizabeth Prophet – Todo es Mistico
  6. The Garrys – Cake Walk
  7. Magik Markers – Risperdal
  8. The Reels – Bad Moon Rising
  9. Swimsuit – One with the Birds
  10. Dainty Morsels – Sliced Tomatoes
  11. Royal Snooze – Grandmother
  12. Flowerbed – Covered in Green
  13. High Beamers – Sing Hole
  14. Stevie Wonder – Big Brother
  15. Kawaguchi Masami’s New Rock Syndicate – Boogie Part 2 (psychedelic Freakout)
  16. John Lee Hooker – Jump Me One More Time
  17. Clamor – Over the News
  18. Broadfield Marchers – Unshakable Rumble Child
  19. Cate Le Bon – I was born on the wrong day
  20. Lemon Twigs – In My Head
  21. Day For Caroline – I’m Not Waiting
  22. Lithics – Excuse Generater
  23. Swapmeet – I wish I
  24. The Genevieves – Words
  25. Pavement – Camera
  26. Eugene Chadbourne – Lefty Medley
  27. Vlad Dale – Let’s Go Nowhere, Together
  28. AC/DC – There’s Gonna Be Some Rockin’
  29. The Krui3ers – Broken Glass
  30. The Fall – Psychic Dancehall II
  31. Cannanes – Price You Pay
  32. Goat – It’s Time for Fun
  33. Ripe – Something Fierce
  34. Neil Young – See The Sky about to Rain
  35. Flaming Lips – After the Goldrush
