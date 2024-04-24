AdLib: 2024-04-24

- Eric Burdon and War – Paint it Black Medley
- Home for the def – Bug Powder Dust
- Ciccone Youth – Into the Groovey
- Nina Simone – I can’t see nobody
- Babyteeth – fell in love with a girl
- Tricky – Black Steel
- Pop-O-Pies – Truckin’ – the slow version
- New Waver – friday on my mind
- Clinic – Touch Me
- Eugene Chadbourne and Camper Van Beethoven – I talk to the wind
- Bill Cosby – Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band
- Zoot – Eleanor Rigby
- CHarles Bradley – Cumberland Blues
- Home For the Def – Love and Other Bruises
- Flying Lizards – Summertime Blues
- The Replacements – Black Diamond
- The Clash – Time is Tight
- The Damned – Help
- Blood Sucking Freaks – New Rose
- The Fall – Mr Pharmacist
- Amboy Dukes – Baby Please Don’t Go
- Bedridden – Capital I
- Pigasus – Stargazer
- Stephen Malkmus & the Jicks – China Cat Sunflower – I Know You Rider
- Eugene Chadbourne – Medley in C
- Swimsuit – One with the Birds
- The High Beamers – it’s all over nowq, baby blue
- Dust Collection – father’s name wass dad
- Grace Jones – Walking in the Rain
- The Meters – Witchita Lineman
- Exploding White Mice – Down on the street
- Exploding White Mice – Let the kids Dance
- The Creation – Hey Joe
- Les Goolies – Lost Highway
- babyteeth – pretend we’re dead
- Husker Du – Eight Miles High
- Bevis Frond – Hey Joe
- Yellowman – Jamaica Nice / Take Me Home Country Roads
