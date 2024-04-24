AdLib: 2024-04-24

April 24, 2024

  1. Eric Burdon and War – Paint it Black Medley
  2. Home for the def – Bug Powder Dust
  3. Ciccone Youth – Into the Groovey
  4. Nina Simone – I can’t see nobody
  5. Babyteeth – fell in love with a girl
  6. Tricky – Black Steel
  7. Pop-O-Pies – Truckin’ – the slow version
  8. New Waver – friday on my mind
  9. Clinic – Touch Me
  10. Eugene Chadbourne and Camper Van Beethoven – I talk to the wind
  11. Bill Cosby – Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band
  12. Zoot – Eleanor Rigby
  13. CHarles Bradley – Cumberland Blues
  14. Home For the Def – Love and Other Bruises
  15. Flying Lizards – Summertime Blues
  16. The Replacements – Black Diamond
  17. The Clash – Time is Tight
  18. The Damned – Help
  19. Blood Sucking Freaks – New Rose
  20. The Fall – Mr Pharmacist
  21. Amboy Dukes – Baby Please Don’t Go
  22. Bedridden – Capital I
  23. Pigasus – Stargazer
  24. Stephen Malkmus & the Jicks – China Cat Sunflower – I Know You Rider
  25. Eugene Chadbourne – Medley in C
  26. Swimsuit – One with the Birds
  27. The High Beamers – it’s all over nowq, baby blue
  28. Dust Collection – father’s name wass dad
  29. Grace Jones – Walking in the Rain
  30. The Meters – Witchita Lineman
  31. Exploding White Mice – Down on the street
  32. Exploding White Mice – Let the kids Dance
  33. The Creation – Hey Joe
  34. Les Goolies – Lost Highway
  35. babyteeth – pretend we’re dead
  36. Husker Du – Eight Miles High
  37. Bevis Frond – Hey Joe
  38. Yellowman – Jamaica Nice / Take Me Home Country Roads
