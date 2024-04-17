AdLib: 2024-04-17

  1. DJ Sandji – Side A
  2. tardis retardis – She was a visitor (part 2)
  3. Panda Bear / Sonic Boom – Danger Dub
  4. no through road – girl’s are the devil (out of my heart mix)
  5. Bushman’s Revenge – Happy Hour for Mr. Sanders
  6. swapmeet – ceiling fan
  7. firehose – Liberty for our friend
  8. The Songs of Tom Smith – Bad Day in a tough business
  9. Jon Spencer Blues Explosion – History of Lies
  10. Sette Bello – Fuck & Run
  11. The SMall Mercies – I dont wanna own anything
  12. The Bevis Frond – Foreign Laugh
  13. Cate Le Bon – Eyes so Bright
  14. Andy Burns – Wet Rag
  15. Jim E. Brown – I’m Writing Love Letters at McDonalds
  16. Kurt Vile – Bassackwards
  17. Lumpsucker – I was with God
  18. Dream Wake Dream – Wasted
  19. Vlad Dale – I don’t wanna go to work today
  20. Otis Redding – Respect
  21. Tell Mama – Freedom Rising
  22. Sneaks – You’ve got a lot of issues
  23. Mdou Moctar – Imouhar
  24. Kitchen Witch – Earth and Ether
  25. Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Crawl
  26. Molly Rocket – God Damn
  27. Andy Burns – Psychodrama
