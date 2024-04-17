AdLib: 2024-04-17

- DJ Sandji – Side A
- tardis retardis – She was a visitor (part 2)
- Panda Bear / Sonic Boom – Danger Dub
- no through road – girl’s are the devil (out of my heart mix)
- Bushman’s Revenge – Happy Hour for Mr. Sanders
- swapmeet – ceiling fan
- firehose – Liberty for our friend
- The Songs of Tom Smith – Bad Day in a tough business
- Jon Spencer Blues Explosion – History of Lies
- Sette Bello – Fuck & Run
- The SMall Mercies – I dont wanna own anything
- The Bevis Frond – Foreign Laugh
- Cate Le Bon – Eyes so Bright
- Andy Burns – Wet Rag
- Jim E. Brown – I’m Writing Love Letters at McDonalds
- Kurt Vile – Bassackwards
- Lumpsucker – I was with God
- Dream Wake Dream – Wasted
- Vlad Dale – I don’t wanna go to work today
- Otis Redding – Respect
- Tell Mama – Freedom Rising
- Sneaks – You’ve got a lot of issues
- Mdou Moctar – Imouhar
- Kitchen Witch – Earth and Ether
- Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Crawl
- Molly Rocket – God Damn
- Andy Burns – Psychodrama
