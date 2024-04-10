AdLib: 2024-04-10

April 10, 2024

  1. Fela Kuti – zombie
  2. The BandShe – Cobra
  3. New Order – Sunrise
  4. Sweeney – Life Goes One
  5. Arthur Brown’s Kingdom Come – Gypsy
  6. Brainer, Mark II – Head Like a Demon
  7. Bleeding Hearts – Easter Weekend Breakdown
  8. the invisibles – evador
  9. baby teeth – baseball annie
  10. The rocking Times – Sally’s Got a Bone
  11. The Lemon Twigs – A dream is all We know
  12. Sloan – The Other Man
  13. Day For Caroline – Your Blue Eyes
  14. Naomi Keyte – Gillian
  15. The Bedridden – Tread It
  16. Codeine – Loss Leader (live)
  17. The Silvermine Tapes – La Vida De La Noche
  18. Green on Red – Hair of the Dog
  19. Suzy Heater – Yet Another Drink has Gone
  20. Eugene Chadbourne – A bottle labled Loser
  21. Mikey Dread – Saturday Night Style
  22. New Age Doom – Life is an Experiment
  23. Althea & Donna – Uptown Top Ranking
  24. Elsy Wameyo – Sinner
  25. Urban Thermo Dynamics – You Could Run
  26. Kirsty Stegwazi – Killdozer
  27. Elizabeth Prophet – Mind Snare in the Simulacrum
  28. Swapmeet – Collision
  29. Vlad Dale – See My Dog
  30. Aborted Tortoise – Malpractice
  31. War Room – The Trouble With Me
