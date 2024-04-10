AdLib: 2024-04-10

- Fela Kuti – zombie
- The BandShe – Cobra
- New Order – Sunrise
- Sweeney – Life Goes One
- Arthur Brown’s Kingdom Come – Gypsy
- Brainer, Mark II – Head Like a Demon
- Bleeding Hearts – Easter Weekend Breakdown
- the invisibles – evador
- baby teeth – baseball annie
- The rocking Times – Sally’s Got a Bone
- The Lemon Twigs – A dream is all We know
- Sloan – The Other Man
- Day For Caroline – Your Blue Eyes
- Naomi Keyte – Gillian
- The Bedridden – Tread It
- Codeine – Loss Leader (live)
- The Silvermine Tapes – La Vida De La Noche
- Green on Red – Hair of the Dog
- Suzy Heater – Yet Another Drink has Gone
- Eugene Chadbourne – A bottle labled Loser
- Mikey Dread – Saturday Night Style
- New Age Doom – Life is an Experiment
- Althea & Donna – Uptown Top Ranking
- Elsy Wameyo – Sinner
- Urban Thermo Dynamics – You Could Run
- Kirsty Stegwazi – Killdozer
- Elizabeth Prophet – Mind Snare in the Simulacrum
- Swapmeet – Collision
- Vlad Dale – See My Dog
- Aborted Tortoise – Malpractice
- War Room – The Trouble With Me
