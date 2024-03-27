AdLib: 2024-03-27

Written by on March 27, 2024

  1. Popol Vuh – Brüder Des Schattens – Söhne Des Lichts
  2. Dirty Three – I Offered It Up To The Stars And The Night Sky
  3. The Beach Boys – Caroline, No
  4. Dezron Douglas & Brandee Younger – Wise One
  5. Hauschka – TaxiTaxi
  6. Dieter Horvat – The escape
  7. Bonny Doon – A lotta things
  8. Cougar on a meth binge – There’s fire
  9. Calvin Love – Sugar hives
  10. Love – The red telephone
  11. Parsnip – Turn to love
  12. The Shangri-Las – Out In The Streets
  13. The Beatles – Dear Prudence
  14. Chapterhouse – There’s still life
  15. Astrel K – Heavy is the head
  16. The Cardigans – Sabbath Bloody Sabbath
  17. Halo Maud – Terres infinies
  18. Sons of Zoku – Moonlight
  19. Japanese Television – Golden Birds
  20. Bananagun – Do Yeah
  21. The Frowning Clouds – The grass is greener (further still)
  22. The Murlocs – Initiative
  23. Jess Locke – Uncomfortably happy
  24. Arthur Verocai – Na boca do sol
  25. Hiatus Kaiyote (feat. Arthur Verocai) – Get sun
  26. Thee Sacred Souls – Love is the way
  27. Iron and Wine (feat. Fiona Apple) – All in good time
  28. Heartless Bastards – Revolution
  29. Ball Park Music – It’s nice to be alive
  30. Eli & the Truth – Fossils
  31. Bromham – With All Due Respect
  32. Swapmeet – Ceiling fan
  33. Sparspitter – Jinx
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

PS I Love You: 2024-03-27

Current track

Title

Artist