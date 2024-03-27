AdLib: 2024-03-27

- Popol Vuh – Brüder Des Schattens – Söhne Des Lichts
- Dirty Three – I Offered It Up To The Stars And The Night Sky
- The Beach Boys – Caroline, No
- Dezron Douglas & Brandee Younger – Wise One
- Hauschka – TaxiTaxi
- Dieter Horvat – The escape
- Bonny Doon – A lotta things
- Cougar on a meth binge – There’s fire
- Calvin Love – Sugar hives
- Love – The red telephone
- Parsnip – Turn to love
- The Shangri-Las – Out In The Streets
- The Beatles – Dear Prudence
- Chapterhouse – There’s still life
- Astrel K – Heavy is the head
- The Cardigans – Sabbath Bloody Sabbath
- Halo Maud – Terres infinies
- Sons of Zoku – Moonlight
- Japanese Television – Golden Birds
- Bananagun – Do Yeah
- The Frowning Clouds – The grass is greener (further still)
- The Murlocs – Initiative
- Jess Locke – Uncomfortably happy
- Arthur Verocai – Na boca do sol
- Hiatus Kaiyote (feat. Arthur Verocai) – Get sun
- Thee Sacred Souls – Love is the way
- Iron and Wine (feat. Fiona Apple) – All in good time
- Heartless Bastards – Revolution
- Ball Park Music – It’s nice to be alive
- Eli & the Truth – Fossils
- Bromham – With All Due Respect
- Swapmeet – Ceiling fan
- Sparspitter – Jinx
