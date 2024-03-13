AdLib: 2024-03-13

March 13, 2024

  1. Kev Carmody – Thou Shalt not Steal
  2. Fairport Convention – Percy’s Song
  3. The High Beamers – Sufferin’s clear in your eyes
  4. Stereolab – (Varoom)
  5. The Velvet Underground – The Murder Mystery
  6. Eno Moebius Roedelius Plank – Speed Display
  7. The Fall – I am Damo Suzuki
  8. Otto Benson – Another Long Day
  9. It’s A Hoax – Trying for easy
  10. Pale Saints – Babymaker
  11. The Genevieves – Words
  12. The Kinks – God’s Children
  13. The Widdershins – Codiene
  14. Fuck – 22 no
  15. SnarskiCircusLindyBand – Since I slept with you, Everybody wants to sleep with me
  16. REM – Pilgrimage
  17. cate le bon – eyes so bright
  18. Elizabeth Prophet – Mothra
  19. Badland Caravan – Suit and Tie
  20. Jamie Lena – Dissolve – Jamie Lena
  21. Putrescent Seepage – Necromorphosis
  22. VLAD DALE – In don’t want to go to work today
  23. Bauhaus – The Three Shadows Part III
  24. Kirsty Stegwazi – Arachnid with strings
  25. The Mushnicks – Be Wadda Want
  26. The Beautiful Black – Fuckers
  27. Erin Buku – Why?
  28. A guy Called Gerald – Voodoo Ray
  29. The Native Cats – Battery Acid
  30. Sleaford Mods – My 18hr Girdle
  31. TISM – If you’re Ugly forget it
