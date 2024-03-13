AdLib: 2024-03-13

- Kev Carmody – Thou Shalt not Steal
- Fairport Convention – Percy’s Song
- The High Beamers – Sufferin’s clear in your eyes
- Stereolab – (Varoom)
- The Velvet Underground – The Murder Mystery
- Eno Moebius Roedelius Plank – Speed Display
- The Fall – I am Damo Suzuki
- Otto Benson – Another Long Day
- It’s A Hoax – Trying for easy
- Pale Saints – Babymaker
- The Genevieves – Words
- The Kinks – God’s Children
- The Widdershins – Codiene
- Fuck – 22 no
- SnarskiCircusLindyBand – Since I slept with you, Everybody wants to sleep with me
- REM – Pilgrimage
- cate le bon – eyes so bright
- Elizabeth Prophet – Mothra
- Badland Caravan – Suit and Tie
- Jamie Lena – Dissolve – Jamie Lena
- Putrescent Seepage – Necromorphosis
- VLAD DALE – In don’t want to go to work today
- Bauhaus – The Three Shadows Part III
- Kirsty Stegwazi – Arachnid with strings
- The Mushnicks – Be Wadda Want
- The Beautiful Black – Fuckers
- Erin Buku – Why?
- A guy Called Gerald – Voodoo Ray
- The Native Cats – Battery Acid
- Sleaford Mods – My 18hr Girdle
- TISM – If you’re Ugly forget it
Reader's opinions