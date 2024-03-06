AdLib: 2024-03-06

  1. Hauschka – I can’t express my deep love
  2. Sigur Ros – Untitled 1 (Vaka)
  3. Bauhaus – All we ever wanted was everything
  4. Swapmeet – New Wood, Old Ashes
  5. Durutti Column – Conduct
  6. Wake in fright – Baskets
  7. Bromham – Lords Of Northcote
  8. OCS – Memory of a Cut off Head
  9. Broadcast – unchanging window / chord simple
  10. Baby Cool – Altar
  11. The Belair Lip Bombs – Suck It In
  12. Pine Points – Old dog/ New socks
  13. Dorkz – Won’t be long
  14. The Arcade Fire – The suburbs
  15. Pikelet – they call it love…wow!
  16. Loose tooth – Sherry
  17. Minami Deutsch – Tangled yarn
  18. WITCH – That’s what I want
  19. The bug club – Clapping in time
  20. Dezron Douglas & Brandee Younger – Sing
  21. Yussef Dayes (fest. Venna) – Black Classical Music / Afro Cubanism
  22. Cymande – The message
  23. Ausecuma Beats – Yole
  24. Ana Frango Eletrico – Boy of Stranger Things
  25. CSS – Let’s make love and listen to Death From Above (Spank Rock remix)
  26. Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul – Ceci n’est pas un cliche
  27. Morcheeba – Be yourself
  28. Cove Street – Paradise
  29. Astrel K – R U a little child?
  30. Unknown Mortal Orchestra – Hunnybee
  31. Soft Hair – Lying has to stop
  32. Ambulance Ltd – Primitive (the way I treat you)
  33. Penelope Isles – Chlorine
  34. Rolling blackouts coastal fever – an air conditioned man
  35. Ashley Henry (feat. Milton Suggs) – I still believe
  36. Peter Broderick – Love defines you
