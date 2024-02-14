AdLib: 2024-02-14

Written by on February 14, 2024

  1. Elephant9 – Kungsten
  2. Bromide – Comfort unit with special comfort features
  3. The Bee Gees – Trafalgar
  4. Savage Republic – exodus
  5. The Beautiful Black – Satan’s Cock
  6. dream wake dream – King Dick (the Alpha Male)
  7. Home Court – Has Anyone seen my chainsaw?
  8. The Style Council – Come to Milton Keynes
  9. Sweet William – Run for your Life
  10. The Feelies – crazy rhythms
  11. Ausecuma Beats – Farafina
  12. Sweeney – The Fear and the Falling
  13. Sin DOg Jellyroll – Desexualiser
  14. Soria Moria – Lil Ditty
  15. Rain Parade – This Can’t Be Today
  16. The Small Mercies – I don’t weanna own anything
  17. Andy Burns – Psychodrama
  18. Veronica Falls – Found Love in a graveyard
  19. Cate Le Bon – Are You With Me Now?
  20. The Lemon Twigs – Live in Favor of tomorrow
  21. The Kinks – Yes Sir, No Sir
  22. The Songs of Tom Smith – The Richest Man on Earth
  23. Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – Never Dies
  24. The BandShe – Mirror Mirror
  25. Sette Bello – Wake Up the Dead
  26. Clara Hope – Exposure
  27. Madam Super Trash – OSFN
  28. Tonix – Stars that hold us
  29. Psychic TV – black moon
  30. Small Merciesto Collingwood) – Let’s Buy a Gun (and move to Collingwood)
  31. Bevis Frond – Coming Round
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

PS I Love You: 2024-02-14

Current track

Title

Artist