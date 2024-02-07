AdLib: 2024-02-07

Written by on February 7, 2024

  1. Cantenac dagar – Saique
  2. Bad’m D – Interstella Bass station
  3. BONGOMWIZARDMOUNTAIN – NIGHT/DAY IV
  4. anoname X Amamanita Axaxaxanax Glass Seer – We All Deserve To B Treated W Respect
  5. The Moonies – nightfill
  6. Hard Rubbish – Evergreen
  7. Jess Johns – Mercy
  8. Songs of Tom Smith – Dandy Immortal
  9. Andy Burns – Roadrunner
  10. Veronica Falls – Bad Feeling
  11. Sebadoh – Careful
  12. Naked on the Vague – Blood Pressure Drawing
  13. Home for the def – boy with the arab strap
  14. Ciccone Youth – Macbeth (Alternative Mix)
  15. Royal Snooze – Skins
  16. The Shower Scene from Psycho – Cara-Lyn
  17. Atlantis – Change My Mind
  18. The Lemon Twigs – In My Head
  19. Guided By Voices – Echoes Myron
  20. the breeders – Only in 3’s
  21. Sloan – In the Movies
  22. The Who – amazing journey
  23. Day for Caroline – No one’s as late for the sky as me
  24. Cate Le Bon – Puts me to work
  25. Jefferson Airplane – The Last Wall of the castle
  26. x – motel room in my bed
  27. Madam Super trash – haunted
  28. The Genevieves – Words
  29. Sweeney – Age, Age, Age
  30. The Native Cats – Battery Acid
  31. hit the jackpot – brand new face
  32. Vlad Dale – I don’t wanna go to work today
  33. Price Far I – Borno Dub
  34. the songs of tom smith – The Cop Game
  35. Sigue Sigue Sputnik – Frankenstein CHA CHA CHA
  36. Bronski Beat – Smalltown Boy
