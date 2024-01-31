AdLib: 2024-01-31

- Hedvig Mollestad – Antilone
- Soria Moria – Exile
- Ajak Kwai – I’ll be your eyes
- The Native Cats – Tanned Rested and dead
- bongomwizardmountain – timelines
- Sonic Youth – tunic
- BIG TOWN – NUFF SAID
- the Stone roses – I am the resurrection
- Otis Redding – Satisfaction
- Ricky Albeck – Insignificant favours
- Cate Le Bon – shoeing the bones
- Daver Graney & Clare Moore – Creative Creep
- Sleaford Mods – Giddy on the ciggies
- Little SImz – Offence
- Sneaks – I don’t want it
- Theodore Moon – Seven Swords (feat. Geogia Oatley) (inswell remix)
- Procul Harem – Shine on Brightly
- The Lemon Twigs – My Golden Years
- The Nerves – Many Roads to Follow (demo)
- Broadfiel Marchers – Stutter Shaker
- The Stems – Sad Girl
- Sloan – G Turns to D
- Dwight Twilley – I’m on Fire
- Teenage Fanclub – The Ballad of John and Yoko
- VLAD DALE – I dont wanna go to work today
- Keith West – Sam
- The Native Cats – Sanremo
- Simon Naulty – Kind of Drag
- Isadora’s Dream – Sonny
- Jessica Luxx – Alone
- The Garrys – relics
- The Retreads – It’s Raining (and I’m waiting)
- Soft Cell – Sex Dwarf
- Mercury Rev – Empire State
- New Age Doom – Fly in the world
- The Small Mercies – Papa Smurf
