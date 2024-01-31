AdLib: 2024-01-31

January 31, 2024

  1. Hedvig Mollestad – Antilone
  2. Soria Moria – Exile
  3. Ajak Kwai – I’ll be your eyes
  4. The Native Cats – Tanned Rested and dead
  5. bongomwizardmountain – timelines
  6. Sonic Youth – tunic
  7. BIG TOWN – NUFF SAID
  8. the Stone roses – I am the resurrection
  9. Otis Redding – Satisfaction
  10. Ricky Albeck – Insignificant favours
  11. Cate Le Bon – shoeing the bones
  12. Daver Graney & Clare Moore – Creative Creep
  13. Sleaford Mods – Giddy on the ciggies
  14. Little SImz – Offence
  15. Sneaks – I don’t want it
  16. Theodore Moon – Seven Swords (feat. Geogia Oatley) (inswell remix)
  17. Procul Harem – Shine on Brightly
  18. The Lemon Twigs – My Golden Years
  19. The Nerves – Many Roads to Follow (demo)
  20. Broadfiel Marchers – Stutter Shaker
  21. The Stems – Sad Girl
  22. Sloan – G Turns to D
  23. Dwight Twilley – I’m on Fire
  24. Teenage Fanclub – The Ballad of John and Yoko
  25. VLAD DALE – I dont wanna go to work today
  26. Keith West – Sam
  27. The Native Cats – Sanremo
  28. Simon Naulty – Kind of Drag
  29. Isadora’s Dream – Sonny
  30. Jessica Luxx – Alone
  31. The Garrys – relics
  32. The Retreads – It’s Raining (and I’m waiting)
  33. Soft Cell – Sex Dwarf
  34. Mercury Rev – Empire State
  35. New Age Doom – Fly in the world
  36. The Small Mercies – Papa Smurf
