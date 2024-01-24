AdLib: 2024-01-24

Written by on January 24, 2024

  1. Stereolab & Nurse With Wound – Simple Headphone Mind
  2. bongomwizardmountain – NIGHT/DAY IV
  3. Fraudband – Making things better by making them worse
  4. Beurre – Psilocybin Hiway
  5. honeybeam – morning
  6. Stevie Wonder – You’ve got it bad, girl
  7. DAy For Caroline – I’m Not Waiting
  8. The Garrys – In This Dream
  9. The pussys – Missing
  10. Viva Vas Deferens – Jackass Jazz
  11. Connan Mockasin – It’s Choade My Dear
  12. Hit The Jackpot – Oh, Karl
  13. RADAR B – Karl rides the airwaves
  14. Home for the def – You’re so groovy
  15. The Native Cats – Dallas
  16. Elizabeth Prophet – Nobody wins, ask caesar
  17. The Feelies – Slipping into Something
  18. Wireheads – note to self (live)
  19. Sweeney – Life Goes One (feat. Brave Mistakes)
  20. Terrance Dicks – he is a grumpy bastard but don’t ask him what’s wrong as he’ll just get grumpier
  21. No Through Road featuring PETA – Little town Flirt
  22. Preocol Harem – Shine on Brightly
  23. The SPikes – Bloodmud
  24. Deniz Tek – Speak of Ice
  25. Batrider – Dirty Dancing
  26. Wooden Shjips – Shrinking Moon for you
  27. FKN TuTTs – Jess song
  28. Style COuncil – Long Hot Summer
  29. Erin Buku, Steve Spacek – The Way
  30. No Basis – Birdman
  31. Badland Caravan – Vision Quest
  32. The Zombies – Care of Cell 44
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Algae Rhythm: 2024-01-24

Previous post

The Mysterioso Show: 2024-01-23

Current track

Title

Artist