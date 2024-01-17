AdLib: 2024-01-17

Written by on January 17, 2024

  1. beurre – theyre on drugs (Theyre in love)
  2. Legendary stardust cowboy – I took a trip on a Gemini spaceship
  3. Messe esque – Forever
  4. Dizzy Gillespie – Swing Low Sweet Cadillac
  5. Flying Lizards – Russia
  6. Moin – No Neck
  7. Bongomwizardmountain – arriving
  8. TUNGLLION HORSEPOWER – T.R.U.S.A
  9. Cherry Glazer – Told you I’d be with the guys
  10. Cornershop – Motion the 11
  11. Digital Underground – Kiss you back
  12. Sweeney – Life Goes One (featuring brave mistakes)
  13. Sunsick Daisy – Faith
  14. The Genevieves – Words
  15. Big Town – Central Station
  16. New Order – sunrise
  17. Day For Caroline – Andrea
  18. The Songs of Tom Smith – Go Home Hippy
  19. emergency crank radio – Say anything
  20. Soursob Bob – herbal tea
  21. the Small Mercies – Some Other Day
  22. The Native Cats – Suplex
  23. Royal Snooze – Stop It
  24. Trungllion Horsepower – Grush
  25. Martin Rev – Baby oh Baby (Mix)
  26. Fiona Beverage – Dancing
  27. The Native Cats – Small Town Cop Override
  28. The Meters – Chicken Strut
  29. The Velvet Underground – Temptation Inside your heart
  30. Badland Caravan – Suit and Tie
  31. Soria Moria – Pirate song
  32. Horse Lords – Zero Degree Machine
  33. The Fall – Chino
  34. Status Quo – Down Down
