AdLib: 2024-01-10

- Dan Deacon – Wham City
- Bauhaus – Third Uncle
- Fairport Convention – Who Knows Where the Time Goes
- Day For Caroline – My Trumpet
- Native Cats – Bass Clef
- Sneaks – Look Like That
- Royal Snooze – Moving to Clare
- Panda Bear – COme to your senses
- Ephemerons – Nostromo
- sweeney – Daddy-O (extended Version)
- The Dainty Morsels – I Have Seen
- The Grateful Dead – Friend of the Devil (Live)(1970-05-15: Fillmore East, NYC
- War Room – The Trouble with Me
- Meat Puppets – Up on the Sun
- David Bowie – Aladdin Sane
- Lana Del Rey – Chemtrails over the Country Club
- Veronica Falls – Come On Over
- Sloan – The Good in Everyone
- Broadfield Marchers – Conquering Major Miles
- ACDC – Overdose
- Twenty Second Sect – I/’ll be your navigator
- X – I Must not think bad thoughts
- Roo Shooter – Hey Buddy
- Soria Moria – New New Song
- amamanita axaxaxanax glass seer – one being momo
- Stevie Wonder – Jesus Children of America
- Supreme Talent Show – Danbe
- Charlie Needs Braces – Pride
- AdamCirillo – Hello, Where Are you
- Wireheads – Detective
- Nick Vulture – Inanimate Object
- Green on Red – No Free Lunch
- Sarah Mary Chadwick – Drinkin’ on a Tuesday
- Jonathan Richman – That Summer feeling
- Naomi Keyte – Warm Water
- Meat Puppets – Hot Pink
Reader's opinions