AdLib: 2024-01-10

  1. Dan Deacon – Wham City
  2. Bauhaus – Third Uncle
  3. Fairport Convention – Who Knows Where the Time Goes
  4. Day For Caroline – My Trumpet
  5. Native Cats – Bass Clef
  6. Sneaks – Look Like That
  7. Royal Snooze – Moving to Clare
  8. Panda Bear – COme to your senses
  9. Ephemerons – Nostromo
  10. sweeney – Daddy-O (extended Version)
  11. The Dainty Morsels – I Have Seen
  12. The Grateful Dead – Friend of the Devil (Live)(1970-05-15: Fillmore East, NYC
  13. War Room – The Trouble with Me
  14. Meat Puppets – Up on the Sun
  15. David Bowie – Aladdin Sane
  16. Lana Del Rey – Chemtrails over the Country Club
  17. Veronica Falls – Come On Over
  18. Sloan – The Good in Everyone
  19. Broadfield Marchers – Conquering Major Miles
  20. ACDC – Overdose
  21. Twenty Second Sect – I/’ll be your navigator
  22. X – I Must not think bad thoughts
  23. Roo Shooter – Hey Buddy
  24. Soria Moria – New New Song
  25. amamanita axaxaxanax glass seer – one being momo
  26. Stevie Wonder – Jesus Children of America
  27. Supreme Talent Show – Danbe
  28. Charlie Needs Braces – Pride
  29. AdamCirillo – Hello, Where Are you
  30. Wireheads – Detective
  31. Nick Vulture – Inanimate Object
  32. Green on Red – No Free Lunch
  33. Sarah Mary Chadwick – Drinkin’ on a Tuesday
  34. Jonathan Richman – That Summer feeling
  35. Naomi Keyte – Warm Water
  36. Meat Puppets – Hot Pink
