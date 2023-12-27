AdLib: 2023-12-27

Written by on December 27, 2023

  1. Fela Kuti – Army Arrangement
  2. Stereolab – Silver Sands (Emperor Machine Mix)
  3. The Dainty Morsels – I have Seen
  4. Lone Justice – East of Eden
  5. DAy For Caroline – You Ain’t Going
  6. the small mercies – i flicked a switch
  7. rabbits wedding – showgrounds
  8. Royal Snooze – Daisy
  9. The Leafs – I wanna Be a Machine
  10. The Moles – Surf’s Up
  11. Panda Bear & Sonic Boom – Go On
  12. Sweeney – Daddy-O (extended version)
  13. Lauren Flax – The Acid Flex
  14. The KLF – What Time is Love Echo and the bunnymen Mix)
  15. New Waver – life force
  16. Sette Bello – Helen the boat (the woman who thought her boat was a woman)
  17. David Stokes – Bad Moon Rising
  18. Nina Simone – Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues
  19. Johnny Seagull and the hot chips – I Deal in Fire
  20. The Silvermine Tapes – drinking with gerry
  21. Wake in fright – Punchcard
  22. Sloan – In the Movies
  23. Home for the Def Big Band – The Party Starts Now
  24. Fiona Beverage – Dancing
  25. Other People’s Children – School Life
  26. Sneaks – A Lil CLose
  27. Charlie Needs Braces – Saltwater People
  28. Ian Dury – The Body Song
  29. Melvin Van Peebles – You Cut up the Clothes in the closet of my dreams
  30. Kurt Vile – Passenger Side
  31. Minimum Chips – Shelving
  32. Otto Benson – Another Long Day
  33. Guidid By Voices – Hey Hey Spaceman
  34. Traffic Island SOund – Only if you want to
