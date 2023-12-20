AdLib: 2023-12-20

- radiohead – lucky
- dallas frasca – freedom
- mums favourite – primrose
- The Empty Threats – Alright
- Sahara Beck – Hard to Tell
- Baby Mo – Slowly Burning
- trent worley – if it makes you feel alright
- josh pyke – stories that get told
- Khruangbin, Quantic – Cebollas Verdos
- druid fluids – out of phase
- siberian tiger – water the plants
- sturt avenue – oh my love
- damien rice – 9 crimes
- middle kids – bend
- spoon – the underdog
- ella ion – christmas
- thoma and the humbugs – smells like christmas spirit
- my morning jacket – feelin sorry
- neil finn – here comes the season again
- vika bull, paul kelly – christmas train
- kate miller heidke, the beards – I’m Growing a Beard Downstairs for Christmas
- marlon x rulla – trauma patient
- ween – your party
- hey harriett – hearts in the ocean
- the charlatans – tellin stories
- with love – silly talk
- courtney barnett – small talk
- the backyarders – dick for a nose
- david bowie – sound and vision
- the dead regulars – like the sun
- alison coppe, the janes – plenty of time
- st vincent – the nowhere inn
- mum thinks blue – mr nice guy
