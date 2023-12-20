AdLib: 2023-12-20

Written by on December 20, 2023

  1. radiohead – lucky
  2. dallas frasca – freedom
  3. mums favourite – primrose
  4. The Empty Threats – Alright
  5. Sahara Beck – Hard to Tell
  6. Baby Mo – Slowly Burning
  7. trent worley – if it makes you feel alright
  8. josh pyke – stories that get told
  9. Khruangbin, Quantic – Cebollas Verdos
  10. druid fluids – out of phase
  11. siberian tiger – water the plants
  12. sturt avenue – oh my love
  13. damien rice – 9 crimes
  14. middle kids – bend
  15. spoon – the underdog
  16. ella ion – christmas
  17. thoma and the humbugs – smells like christmas spirit
  18. my morning jacket – feelin sorry
  19. neil finn – here comes the season again
  20. vika bull, paul kelly – christmas train
  21. kate miller heidke, the beards – I’m Growing a Beard Downstairs for Christmas
  22. marlon x rulla – trauma patient
  23. ween – your party
  24. hey harriett – hearts in the ocean
  25. the charlatans – tellin stories
  26. with love – silly talk
  27. courtney barnett – small talk
  28. the backyarders – dick for a nose
  29. david bowie – sound and vision
  30. the dead regulars – like the sun
  31. alison coppe, the janes – plenty of time
  32. st vincent – the nowhere inn
  33. mum thinks blue – mr nice guy
