AdLib: 2023-12-13

  1. the Asteroid Belt – Heat Sink
  2. Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Crawl
  3. Otto Benson – Another Long Day
  4. Panda Bear – Come to your senses
  5. Muluu Baqqalaa – Mala Naa Mali
  6. the bandshe – sick of your shit
  7. The Garrys – Druscilla
  8. Witch – I Like the way I am
  9. stereolab – metronomic underground
  10. Day for Caroline – Andrea
  11. Tom Kneebone, Alana Jagt, Ryan Martin John & Dylan Paul – Peelin’ Prawns
  12. Lighthouse Keepers – demolition team
  13. Home for the Def – God’s Consumer complaint line
  14. Sleaford Mods – My 18hr Girdle
  15. Sneaks – I don’t want it
  16. Protomartyr – Elimination Dances
  17. Empty Threats – ATACB
  18. Charlie Needs Braces – Pride
  19. Schoolhouse Funk – On the good foot
  20. Dukes of Stratosphere – the mole from the ministry
  21. Wireheads – Maybe Rabies
  22. the Condos – Blue Bloods
  23. Georgia Oatley – Kite Skatter
  24. Twine – My God
  25. Sunsick Daisy – Underwater
  26. The Fall – Barmy
  27. The Peep Tempel – Down at the Peep Tempel
  28. The Gamma Rays – Casbah
  29. Ed Kuepper – When She’s Down
  30. The Small Mercies – Papa Smurf
  31. The Bedridden – Stalin Waltz
  32. The Housemartins – The Light is always Green
  33. Kurt Vile and the Violaters – Box of Rain
  34. The who – Christmas
  35. Martin Rev – Laredo
  36. New Order – Your Silent Face
