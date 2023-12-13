AdLib: 2023-12-13

- the Asteroid Belt – Heat Sink
- Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Crawl
- Otto Benson – Another Long Day
- Panda Bear – Come to your senses
- Muluu Baqqalaa – Mala Naa Mali
- the bandshe – sick of your shit
- The Garrys – Druscilla
- Witch – I Like the way I am
- stereolab – metronomic underground
- Day for Caroline – Andrea
- Tom Kneebone, Alana Jagt, Ryan Martin John & Dylan Paul – Peelin’ Prawns
- Lighthouse Keepers – demolition team
- Home for the Def – God’s Consumer complaint line
- Sleaford Mods – My 18hr Girdle
- Sneaks – I don’t want it
- Protomartyr – Elimination Dances
- Empty Threats – ATACB
- Charlie Needs Braces – Pride
- Schoolhouse Funk – On the good foot
- Dukes of Stratosphere – the mole from the ministry
- Wireheads – Maybe Rabies
- the Condos – Blue Bloods
- Georgia Oatley – Kite Skatter
- Twine – My God
- Sunsick Daisy – Underwater
- The Fall – Barmy
- The Peep Tempel – Down at the Peep Tempel
- The Gamma Rays – Casbah
- Ed Kuepper – When She’s Down
- The Small Mercies – Papa Smurf
- The Bedridden – Stalin Waltz
- The Housemartins – The Light is always Green
- Kurt Vile and the Violaters – Box of Rain
- The who – Christmas
- Martin Rev – Laredo
- New Order – Your Silent Face
