AdLib: 2023-12-06

Written by on December 6, 2023

  1. my cherie – runrunrun
  2. marika hackman – slime
  3. lizzie hosking – stress you out
  4. the red earth blues band – rain song
  5. mum thinks blue – mr nice guy
  6. blind coyote – all night long
  7. crowded house – recurring dream
  8. teen jesus and the jean teasers – i used to be fun
  9. body type – holding on
  10. ezra furman – forever in sunset
  11. the kills – my girls my girls
  12. sahara beck – hard to tell
  13. the yellow wallpaper – run your mouth
  14. the man himself – middle class
  15. grouplove – cheese
  16. oscar the wild – she’ll be right
  17. teenage joans – yoke
  18. west thebarton – desire
  19. the shadow ministers – stressed out
  20. dean forever – ease the nearing
  21. angie mcmahon – letting go
  22. dope lemon – miami baby
  23. emily wolfe – dead end luck
  24. Jessica Braithwaite – I Still Get Excited for Christmas
  25. Elvis Presley – Santa Claus is Back in Town
  26. violent soho – kamikaze
  27. frenzal rhomb – where drug dealers take their kids
  28. cable ties – perfect client
  29. felix riebl – liar
  30. middle kids – BEND
  31. gang of youths – shot in the arm
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Proud To Be Loud: 2023-12-05

Current track

Title

Artist