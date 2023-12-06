AdLib: 2023-12-06

- my cherie – runrunrun
- marika hackman – slime
- lizzie hosking – stress you out
- the red earth blues band – rain song
- mum thinks blue – mr nice guy
- blind coyote – all night long
- crowded house – recurring dream
- teen jesus and the jean teasers – i used to be fun
- body type – holding on
- ezra furman – forever in sunset
- the kills – my girls my girls
- sahara beck – hard to tell
- the yellow wallpaper – run your mouth
- the man himself – middle class
- grouplove – cheese
- oscar the wild – she’ll be right
- teenage joans – yoke
- west thebarton – desire
- the shadow ministers – stressed out
- dean forever – ease the nearing
- angie mcmahon – letting go
- dope lemon – miami baby
- emily wolfe – dead end luck
- Jessica Braithwaite – I Still Get Excited for Christmas
- Elvis Presley – Santa Claus is Back in Town
- violent soho – kamikaze
- frenzal rhomb – where drug dealers take their kids
- cable ties – perfect client
- felix riebl – liar
- middle kids – BEND
- gang of youths – shot in the arm
